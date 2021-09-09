LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan's historic Blue Moon Hotel has unveiled one of the most high-tech guest experiences in the industry as it reopens following extensive refurbishment. The beautifully restored tenement-turned-boutique hotel has transformed itself once again by integrating the latest technology from Jurny, Inc., which enables guests to manage their entire stay from their smartphone, including checking in and out with a single click.

Hospitality-Tech Company Jurny Powers Landmark Lower East Side Hotel’s Revitalization

The charming hotel at 100 Orchard St. has long been a favorite for travelers looking to experience the glamour of old New York on the trendy Lower East Side. Now, it is also impressing guests with features like keyless suite entry and seamless booking at the touch of a smartphone app.



"New York City hotels are experiencing a slower recovery than the rest of the country," said David Phillips, co-founder and president of Jurny. "Downturns and fluctuations are not new to the industry, but the lingering impacts of the pandemic have become increasingly detrimental to many owners. Our technology helps hotel owners thrive even in unfavorable market conditions by reducing overhead and stripping out redundancies."

Phillips continued, "The Blue Moon project was especially important to our team. It not only marked our debut into the world's most competitive market, but we were tasked with bringing the most advanced technology to the property while preserving its history. We are confident the Blue Moon is equipped to thrive for years to come."

In addition to providing its vertically integrated technology to optimize bookings and manage revenue, Jurny also oversaw the interior design refurbishment of the 22-unit hotel, with new furnishings and sensitive integration of smart tech into the historic building.

"Between the high costs of operating a hotel and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, I was out of options," said Randy Settenbrino, owner, artist and developer of the renowned award-winning Blue Moon Hotel. "Jurny has provided the expertise we needed to restore and revitalize the Blue Moon Hotel. Their offerings from design to tech have brought our historic hotel into the future without sacrificing its charm."

In addition to the Blue Moon Hotel, Jurny also entered an agreement to operate 40 units at the Shoreham Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The company now has a presence in major cities across the globe with more than 635 hotels and short-term rental units under management.

About Jurny

Jurny is a hospitality tech company offering technology-based management solutions designed to accommodate the modern traveler's evolving needs and expectations. Jurny connects consumers with high-end branded suites and apartments owned by independent property and hotel owners for short-term stays. From design to implementation, Jurny's turnkey management service enables an industry-first true automated experience from check-in to check-out for both guests and owners, resulting in flawless operations and increased profits. Jurny is pioneering the next generation of tech-first, on-demand hospitality.

