Hospitality Veteran Claudio Bono's #1 Amazon Bestseller 'The Homelessness Fix' Unveils $25 Billion Game-Changer: Repurposing Untapped Airline & Hotel Points to Revive Struggling Hotels and End Homelessness - With IRS Tax Incentives Key to Unlocking Airline Participation

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudio Bono, CEO of GiveaRoof.org and a 36-year hospitality veteran with leadership experience across two continents—Europe and North America—including premier properties in Silicon Valley, today celebrates the explosive success of his book "The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It. Released in August 2025, the book surged to #1 bestseller status on Amazon (Kindle edition) in December 2025 in key categories like Poverty & Social Issues, delivering a compelling blend of memoir, rigorous research, and a bold, dignity-first blueprint to eradicate U.S. homelessness in three years—while providing a vital boost to hotels still navigating post-pandemic recovery.

As a lifelong hotelier who has made beds in luxury properties from Europe to North America, Bono knows the industry's ongoing challenges intimately: independent and branded hotels remain among the last sectors to fully rebound, contending with persistent occupancy pressures, rising costs, labor shortages, and moderated demand into 2026. His revolutionary plan unlocks an estimated $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel loyalty points to fund temporary, dignified hotel stays for carefully vetted individuals experiencing homelessness—transforming dormant assets into immediate economic and social impact.

"Hotels are about dignity and exceptional experiences for every guest," said Claudio Bono, CEO of GiveaRoof.org. "After 36 years in this industry across two continents, I can't stand by while independent and branded properties struggle with empty rooms and people sleep on the streets. We rigorously screen participants—no active mental health crises or substance abuse issues—then ensure they are bathed, clothed, groomed, and presented to blend seamlessly with other guests. Nonprofit funding via donated points covers every stay fully, boosting occupancy and revenue without cost to hotels, generating Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) for cities, helping employers retain staff as demand surges, and—most importantly—giving those without a roof the stability to reorganize their lives, secure jobs, reconnect with family, and build a future."

To drive airline participation and safeguard their balance sheets, the plan demands urgent IRS reforms: Airlines currently record unredeemed loyalty points as liabilities (deferred revenue), creating ongoing financial strain. By pushing for targeted changes—such as expanding Section 170 charitable contribution deductions or new guidance—airlines could claim tax deductions for the fair market value of points donated or reallocated to charitable programs like GiveaRoof.org. This would convert potential liabilities into deductible assets, delivering substantial tax savings, strengthening financial positions, and incentivizing widespread participation without balance-sheet penalties.

The plan's proven, bipartisan appeal creates wins for everyone:

For Independent & Branded Hotels: Immediate occupancy gains in underused rooms, revenue uplift, community goodwill, and stronger recovery—especially crucial for independents facing steeper challenges.

For Airlines: Significant liability reduction plus powerful tax incentives via IRS code updates—turning expiring points into tax-deductible charitable contributions that enhance goodwill and drive economic stimulus.

For Communities & Cities: Increased TOT revenue funds local services; rising hotel demand supports jobs and growth.

For Individuals Experiencing Homelessness: Safe, private hotel rooms enable stabilization, services through Welcome Centers, and permanent transitions—supported by Bono's early real-world successes.

With 2026 midterms on the horizon, this is a low-cost, high-visibility victory: economic stimulus for hospitality and cities, measurable reductions in homelessness, and tangible results voters will notice—no new taxpayer dollars required. Readers are calling the book "transformative" and "a real blueprint for change," fueling a rapidly growing national movement since its August 2025 launch and December 2025 #1 breakthrough.

Urgent Call to Action: Urge the White House, Congress, and the IRS to champion reforms for "Points for Good" tax incentives. Donate unused airline/hotel points, buy the book (proceeds fuel GiveaRoof.org), or partner as a hotel—independent or branded—to join this revolution. Visit www.GiveaRoof.org today. Amplify on X with #HomelessnessFix #PointsForGood #HotelRecovery #EndHomelessnessIn3Years #IRSDeductionsForPoints and tag @POTUS, @WhiteHouse—let's secure this midterm legacy!

About Claudio Bono & GiveaRoof.org

Claudio Bono is a globally recognized 36-year hospitality veteran, award-winning leader (including 2025 All Star California General Manager honors), and founder/CEO of GiveaRoof.org—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit launched in 2024 to end homelessness through innovative, resource-smart solutions like loyalty point redirection, centralized Welcome Centers, and dignity-driven interventions with a much needed Federal database to fight root cause.

