Hospitals Achieve Efficient Care & Realize Dramatic ROI through the use of the Care Logistics patient throughput and patient progression solutions

With Care Logistics, hospitals achieve operational efficiency and reliability while realizing significant financial benefits as a result of a reduction in length of stay and increased reimbursement. Hospitals and Care Logistics succeed together via shared and aligned performance targets.

"We are excited to celebrate our customers' success and pleased to offer Care Logistics solutions with a performance-based, fee-contingent option," said Karl Straub, President and CEO of Care Logistics.

Care Logistics' confidence in this performance-based program is based on documented, customer reported results. As an example, in 2017, customers that participated in the Care Logistics quarterly performance review program averaged an annual, recurring and hard dollar benefit of $19.1 million.

Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a long-time Care Logistics customer who has achieved impressive results with a total annualized financial improvement of nearly $17 million.

"The first time I had heard about Care Logistics, it seemed to me that it was a system that didn't just perform around the edges. What I mean by that is that many times there are systems that improve your emergency department or your operating room or a particular area of your hospital. But I hadn't seen a system that was truly transformational. I describe Care Logistics as air traffic control for patients." - Dr. Patrick Taylor, President, and CEO

Interested in learning more? Visit https://www.carelogistics.com/performance-based. Download a case study, and let us know if you would like to discuss your hospital's operational opportunities with a senior member of the Care Logistics Client Engagement team.

About Care Logistics:

At Care Logistics, we help hospitals improve operational efficiency and patient experience by more efficiently managing care coordination and patient throughput. Our team has expertise in process engineering, change management, and care coordination. We put that expertise to work to drive sustainable improvements in efficiency and reliability, with a positive impact on your financial performance.

www.carelogistics.com | info@carelogistics.com | (800) 930-0870

