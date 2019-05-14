Hospitals and Health Systems Need More Than the EHR to Succeed in Value-Based Care
A 360-degree patient profile requires claims data and social determinants of health
May 14, 2019, 10:07 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-based care is expected to account for 59 percent of healthcare payments by 2020, up from 34 percent in 2017. The ongoing shift from fee-for-service to value-based care means hospitals and health systems need to better understand and anticipate the needs of the patients they serve. As they take on more financial risk, reliable data-driven insights surrounding every aspect of care delivery – quality, cost, utilization, variations in care, patient behaviors and patient outcomes – are required.
"Despite the fact that more than 95 percent of hospitals have a certified EHR, they lack the tools needed for value-based care," said Mark Caron, CHCIO, FACHE, Geneia's chief executive officer. "To create the 360-degree patient view – a key success driver in value-based care contracts – hospitals and health system must integrate clinical, point-of-care data found in the EHR with claims and social determinants of health."
Geneia's latest white paper discusses practical steps hospitals and health systems can take now to capture and enrich the patient data needed for value-based care success. To download the white paper, Hospital Success in Data-Driven, Value-Based Care, visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8479152-geneia-hospital-success-white-paper/
