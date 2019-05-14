Hospitals and Health Systems Need More Than the EHR to Succeed in Value-Based Care

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-based care is expected to account for 59 percent of healthcare payments by 2020, up from 34 percent in 2017. The ongoing shift from fee-for-service to value-based care means hospitals and health systems need to better understand and anticipate the needs of the patients they serve. As they take on more financial risk, reliable data-driven insights surrounding every aspect of care delivery – quality, cost, utilization, variations in care, patient behaviors and patient outcomes – are required.