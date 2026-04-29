Hospitals Face Mounting Margin Pressure as Reactive Revenue Cycles Put Financial Stability at Risk

Revenue cycle management company Healthrise helps health systems shift to proactive revenue cycle strategies amid pending Medicaid cuts

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the United States, hospital leaders are facing a stark reality, the margin for error is gone. Many health systems are operating on razor-thin margins, often between 1% and 3%, driven by sustained Medicaid reimbursement pressure and escalating labor costs, leaving little room to absorb rising costs or revenue leakage.

At the same time, labor expenses continue to climb, now accounting for roughly half of hospital operating costs, as ongoing staffing shortages and reliance on higher-cost contract labor intensify financial strain across health systems.

Compounding these challenges is increasing reimbursement complexity. Industry estimates suggest that 10% or more of claims are initially denied, creating a significant administrative burden and increasing the risk of delayed or lost revenue when issues are not addressed proactively.

These pressures are especially acute for hospitals with higher Medicaid payer mixes, where reimbursement often falls below the cost of care delivery, further widening the structural gap. Against this backdrop, hospitals are now confronting a deeper challenge, a revenue cycle model that was not built for this level of financial compression.

"Health systems with a high proportion of Medicaid patients face even more pronounced financial challenges, said Daniel P. Isacksen, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Trinity Health, one of the largest nonprofit, faith-based health care systems in the nation. That makes proactive, disciplined revenue cycle strategies—supported by partners like Healthrise—essential to ensuring revenue is captured and protected."

For years, many hospitals have operated within a model that identifies revenue leakage only after it occurs with denials addressed weeks later, coding issues corrected retroactively and cash flow gaps explained after the fact. In a more stable environment, this approach was inefficient but manageable. Today, it is increasingly unsustainable.

"Health systems can no longer afford to operate in hindsight," said David Farbman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Healthrise, a healthcare revenue cycle management company. "The organizations that will succeed in this environment are the ones that can anticipate issues before they impact revenue, not just respond after the damage is done."

The convergence of rising labor costs, Medicaid reimbursement pressure and payer complexity is intensifying financial strain across the industry. In this environment, revenue cycle performance has become a direct determinant of financial viability, not solely an operational back-office function.

Forward-looking health systems are beginning to rethink their approach. Rather than relying solely on retrospective fixes, they are investing in proactive strategies such as leveraging data to identify risk earlier, aligning clinical and financial workflows and implementing technologies that provide real-time visibility into performance. This shift is not only about incremental improvement, it's about fundamentally changing how the revenue cycle functions within the organization, from a back-end process to a front-line driver of financial health.

Healthrise has seen this evolution firsthand. Working with hospitals and health systems across the country, the company has helped organizations move from reactive models to more predictive, performance-driven approaches that help protect revenue before it is lost.

The results are increasingly clear, systems that adopt proactive revenue cycle strategies are better positioned to stabilize cash flow, reduce denials and navigate uncertainty with greater confidence. Still, the transition requires more than just new tools, it requires a change in mindset.

"It's about shifting from 'What went wrong?' to 'What could go wrong and how do we prevent it?'" said David Farbman, CEO of Healthrise. "That's the difference between organizations that are surviving and those that are building resilience for the future."

As financial pressures continue to mount, that distinction may prove critical. For hospitals operating on razor-thin margins shaped by Medicaid pressure and rising labor costs, the question is no longer whether to evolve, but how quickly they can shift from reactive to proactive revenue cycle management.

To learn more about Healthrise's perspective on revenue cycle transformation in today's evolving healthcare landscape, visit www.healthrise.com.

About Healthrise

Healthrise is a healthcare consulting and technology firm that provides revenue cycle management, electronic health record optimization and strategic advisory services to hospitals and health systems across the United States. Founded in 2012, the company partners with organizations to improve financial and operational performance through customized, data-driven solutions. Healthrise has supported more than 25 health systems and managed over $35 billion in net patient revenue, helping clients strengthen long-term sustainability and care delivery. For more information, please visit www.healthrise.com.

SOURCE Healthrise