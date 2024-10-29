Hospitals Gain Unprecedented Risk Insights as Juice Analytics and Preverity Launch AI-Powered Patient Safety Report

With insights from billions of healthcare records, hospitals now have the tools to reduce risk and improve outcomes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preverity and Juice Analytics have teamed up to launch the AI-powered Patient Safety Report, a groundbreaking solution designed to help hospitals identify and mitigate risk. Leveraging insights from over 80 billion healthcare transactions, this innovative analytical solution enables healthcare providers to benchmark their performance against national standards, empowering physicians to improve patient safety and enhance outcomes.

Preverity, an industry leader in risk management solutions for malpractice insurance, recognized the need for hospitals - many of which are self-insured - to shift from risk-pricing to risk-mitigation strategies. This gap in risk management required a tool that could provide actionable insights to help hospital systems identify and address critical safety issues. Juice Analytics collaborated with Preverity to develop the AI-powered Patient Safety Report, a comprehensive web-based solution that enables hospitals to compare their safety metrics against national benchmarks.

The result? Hospitals using the Patient Safety Report are empowering administrators and doctors with visibility into clinical activities that drive patient and health system risk. With plans to expand and enhance the solution, Preverity and Juice Analytics are at the forefront of revolutionizing risk management across the healthcare sector.

"Our Patient Safety Report illuminates critical patient safety metrics that hospitals have never seen before," said Gene Boerger, COO of Preverity. "Juice's expertise in data presentation and scalable platform was crucial in bringing this innovative tool to market, helping hospitals across the country reduce risk and improve patient outcomes."

Zach Gemignani, CEO of Juice Analytics, adds: "The partnership with Preverity has helped us enhance our technology platform, including delivering AI features to summarize complex clinical data."

Ready to transform data into actionable insights?

Contact Preverity to learn how data-driven solutions are helping organizations reduce risk and drive measurable improvements in patient safety.

About Preverity

Preverity, Inc. is the nation's preeminent Insurtech provider of technology and advanced analytics focused on improving patient safety and advancing clinical risk management for healthcare systems and medical malpractice insurance carriers. With the largest risk management repository of medical and pharmacy claims data in the US, Preverity provides timely and accurate intelligence on clinical activities benchmarked against national, regional, and system standards. Learn more at www.preverity.com.

Preverity PSO, LLC is a federally listed Patient Safety Organization and wholly owned subsidiary of Preverity, Inc., focused on improving patient outcomes and enhancing overall safety in healthcare delivery.

About Juice Analytics

Juice Analytics is a leader in data storytelling, helping organizations turn complex data into clear, actionable insights. With over 20 years of experience, Juice Analytics partners with businesses to deliver data products that drive decision-making and create real business value. Learn more at www.juiceanalytics.com.

SOURCE Preverity