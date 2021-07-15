Hospitals in One of the Fastest Growing States in the Nation Bolstering Medical Equipment Inventory With Support From US Med-Equip

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals in one of the fastest growing states in the nation are bolstering inventory of life-saving equipment to provide an increasing number of patients the best care possible. US Med-Equip opened a new office in Las Vegas to support healthcare providers in Nevada and across the West with faster-than-ever access to patient-ready equipment.

One of the nation's fastest growing private companies featured in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list, US Med-Equip (USME) specializes in the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infusion pumps and patient monitors to ventilators, baby incubators and more.

"As Nevada hospitals experience surges in the number of patients in their care, healthcare staff are focused on continuing to do what they do best: help patients heal," USME President Ed Gay said. "Our Las Vegas branch will at a moment's notice do whatever it takes to help healthcare providers in the Silver State get the critical equipment they need."

Hospitals in Nevada and across the country are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options from trusted partners like USME to ensure they have the equipment and biomedical expertise when they need it to provide patients the best care possible. The company is expanding rapidly to meet growing demand while investing heavily in its equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it.

US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals from more than 40 locations across the country with more on the way. The new westernmost branch is part of USME's $30 million investment in the Western U.S. with new offices also opening this quarter in Denver and Salt Lake City.

