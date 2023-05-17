Hospitals' revenues continue to decline due to increasing delays and denials by commercial insurers

News provided by

Crowe LLP

17 May, 2023, 13:55 ET

Crowe benchmarking report reveals commercial payors initially denied 15.1% of inpatient and outpatient claims compared with 3.9% for Medicare in the first quarter of 2023

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health systems hoping to financially rebound from the pandemic-induced downturn have found themselves struggling to collect payments for services rendered, especially among commercial payors. A new Crowe report, "Time for a Commercial Break," analyzes information pulled by Crowe Revenue Cycle Analytics software and reveals when it comes to denial rates, accounts receivable, bad debt and takebacks, healthcare providers are having a much more favorable experience working with traditional Medicare over commercial insurers.

Crowe RCA software monitors every patient financial transaction from more than 1,800 hospitals and 200,000 physicians nationwide for the purposes of automating hindsight, providing accounts receivable valuations and analyzing net revenue. Crowe leverages data gathered from clients on the Crowe RCA platform to monitor payor behaviors both within specific markets and nationally. Insights gleaned from this data aim to arm providers with actionable insights to support targeted performance discussions with their payors.

According to the report, about 45% of a typical hospital's patient population has health insurance through a commercial carrier. While these payors reimburse providers at a higher amount on a per-case basis compared with traditional Medicare, their failure to pay in a timely manner is directly impacting hospitals' financial performance. In the first quarter of 2023 alone, 31% of inpatient claims submitted by providers to commercial payors weren't paid for more than three months. The percentage is less than half that for inpatient claims submitted to Medicare, at 12% over the same period.

"Historically, commercial payors paid claims faster than government plans because there was less red tape, but it is becoming increasingly more difficult for providers to receive payment from these insurers," said Colleen Hall, managing principal of the healthcare group at Crowe. "How can we expect hospitals to financially recover when the payors that account for almost half of their business are holding onto a third of their claims payments for more than 90 days?"

Traditional Medicare also fared better across prior authorization/precertification, initial and request for information (RFI) denial rates. Through the first quarter of 2023:

  • Initial prior authorization/precertification denial rate for inpatient claims for commercial payors was 3.2% compared with 0.2% for Medicare.
  • Commercial payors initially denied 15.1% of inpatient and outpatient claims for any reason compared with 3.9% for Medicare.
  • The RFI denial rate for inpatient and outpatient claims submitted by providers to commercial payors was 4.8%, 12 times Medicare's denial rate of 0.4%.

The report also reveals that on account of bad debt, final denials and takebacks, eight cents of every dollar providers bill to commercial payors will never be received or will be taken back once received. "Providers feel that they are being forced to jump through hoops and undergo labor-intensive processes in order to receive payment, especially from commercial payors," said Hall. "During a time when labor shortages persist and expenses continue to rise, hospitals' believe that their time and resources should be spent directly on patient care rather than managing increasingly bureaucratic reimbursement issues with insurers."  

To download a copy of the latest Crowe RCA report, please view "Time for a Commercial Break."

About Crowe Revenue Cycle Analytics benchmarking data 
Over 1,800 hospitals and more than 200,000 physicians use the Crowe RCA solution to capture every patient transaction for purposes of automating hindsight, providing accounts receivable valuations and analyzing net revenue. Crowe developed this proprietary benchmarking solution that monitors revenue cycle performance through normalized key performance indicators at healthcare organizations across 47 states and tracks over $800 billion in combined annual gross revenue. 

About Crowe 
Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world. 

Twitter: @CroweUSA 
LinkedIn: Crowe 

SOURCE Crowe LLP

Also from this source

Crowe report identifies significant risks for healthcare organizations in 2023

43 percent of executives say companies have been weakened by business disruptions and market volatility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.