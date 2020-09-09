Hospitech Respiration announces partnership with Medline Industries for distributing its AG Cuffill device in the USA

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitech Respiration, a medical device company, has announced today it has partnered with Medline Industries for distribution of the AG Cuffill device, a compact and intuitive syringe-like manometer that provides an accurate solution for airways cuff pressure management in all clinical settings. Effective October 2nd, Medline will be the exclusive distributor of AG Cuffill in all healthcare markets across the United States.

This new partnership signals Hospitech's intentions to expand the use of its leading disposable solution, the AG Cuffil device, amid growing needs to minimize cross-contamination in general and specifically in Covid-19 patients.

"The partnership with Medline aligns with Hospitech's mission to ease and improve the treatment of ventilated patients while improving patients outcome", said Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration. "After becoming a standard-of-care in hundreds of hospitals and EMS teams in the USA, Europe, Asia, and other markets, this new partnership with Medline Industries allows us to further grow our reach and offer every healthcare and homecare provider across the USA access to our intuitive disposable manometer for airway cuff pressure management– the AG Cuffill."

"Working with Hospitech strengthens Medline's portfolio of respiratory solutions designed to improve care, reduce risk and manage costs," said Tim Finnigan, respiratory division president at Medline. "AG Cuffill allows clinicians to make monitoring cuff pressure a standard of care while reducing the risks and costs associated with pressures above or below the recommended range."

Measuring and adjusting cuff pressure is critical for patients intubated with a cuffed endotracheal (ET) tube, trach tube, LMA or MPA. Cuff pressures can change rapidly, especially during transport or as patients change position, such as proning. The AG Cuffill is a device that enhances patient safety while diminishing the risk of cross contamination. The device can be used by all medical professionals including respiratory, anesthesia, first responders and home providers to reduce potential for aspirations with an under-inflated cuff or ischemic injury that can result from over-inflation. This new partnership will leverage more than 400 acute and surgery center Medline sales reps to help expand the product's presence in hospitals and surgery centers across the country.

