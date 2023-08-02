Host a Special Date Night at Home with eMeals and Woodford Reserve Bourbon

Treat Your Main Squeeze to an Intimate Dinner for Two Straight from Your Kitchen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Date night can take many forms, and sometimes that includes the simple pleasure of a special homemade meal without the distractions of noisy restaurants, crowded theaters and the rush to get where you're going on time. Now meal planning service eMeals and award-winning bourbon distiller Woodford Reserve make it easy to set an elegant summer table for two with Date Night at Home, a free food and drink recipe collection that says "I love you" in every bite and sip.

Available immediately on eMeals' Date Night at Home landing page or in the Occasions Plan section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the centerpiece of the meal is Grilled Honey-Garlic Pork Chops (honey for your honey, of course!) that require just 20 minutes of prep and cook time total. Appetizer, sides and dessert can also be prepared in a flash and include:

Strawberry Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs with Toasted Pecans

Wedge Salad with Blue Cheese Dressing

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Blistered Green Beans and Mushrooms with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake with Caramel Ice Cream

Add Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned (the classic American cocktail made with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Bourbon) and Woodford Reserve Porch Swing (a refreshing libation with lemon juice, honey and peach iced tea), and you'll have the perfect cocktail complements for a distinctive meal.

To save time, the whole menu is one-click-shoppable from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Date Night at Home landing page. In both cases, automatically generated grocery lists enable easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering with no worries about forgetting an ingredient.

It's all part of eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices. Woodford Reserve is a product of the Brown-Forman Corporation, a premier producer and marketer of fine quality beverage alcohol brands including Jack Daniel's, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Old Forester, Sonoma-Cutrer and Chambord. Please enjoy your bourbon responsibly. To learn more about Woodford Reserve, visit us at www.woodfordreserve.com or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodfordreserve.

