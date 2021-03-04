Host Agency Levarté Travel Officially Opens

FRISCO, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Levarté Travel is excited to announce it is open and ready for the dream makers of the world. Founded by CEO and travel veteran Lori Speers, this host travel agency offers a range of options for travel professionals. Levarté, meaning to raise or lift, is the essence of what Speers wants to accomplish.

"Levarté is the host agency both for professionals new to the business and for veterans who want to scale their business ten times over again," says Speers. "We offer multiple membership levels, and based on your expertise, we will bring you along the entire adventure with training, support, and wonderful vacation opportunities just for you."

Unique to the industry, Levarté Travel offers three levels of membership. LevNEW is for beginners; LevUP is for those with some travel planning experience; and LevPRO is for those with years of travel industry experience. Those who join by March 31, 2021 will receive special pricing on registration.

LevPRO members can earn more than $40,000 in annual commissions, plus a strategic planning session with Speers to outline a custom business plan to ensure they reach their dream goals. "It is ideal for an exclusive caliber of Travel Advisors who have bookings down and want to grow their business," says Speers.

With its LevNEW and LevUP levels of membership, Levarté Travel welcomes industry beginners and those with some experience. Depending on the level of expertise and membership, members will be guided through a journey that teaches the intricacies of booking travel, along with training from thousands of Levarté Travel suppliers and travel partners.

Levarté Travel is perfect for those who want their dream of owning a business to come true. Learn more and join Levarté Travel by visiting www.levartetravel.com.

