Host an International Exchange Student or Become One

ASSE International Student Exchange Programs invites local families to bring global culture into their homes

WAYZATA, Minn., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, international high school students from around the world will arrive in communities across the United States, eager to experience everyday American life as part of a local family. ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE), a nonprofit public benefit organization, is inviting families to open their homes as volunteer host families for the upcoming academic year or semester and become involved in this unique, deeply personal cultural exchange experience.

Building Global Friendships at Home Host families welcome international exchange students into their homes and communities

For students coming from more than 50 countries, including France, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Australia, the exchange experience is about much more than attending an American high school. It's about sitting down for family dinners, learning local traditions, joining school activities, and becoming part of a community. For host families, it's an opportunity to see their own culture through a new lens while forming relationships that will last a lifetime. Families can learn more about the students participating in the program by visiting Meet ASSE's Exchange Students.

"Students are eager to meet their American host families," said Saphia Lesch, ASSE Midwestern Regional Director. "Start the journey today and create lifelong memories and friendships."

Since its founding by the Swedish Ministry of Education in 1938 and its expanding into the United States in 1976 as the American Scandinavian Student Exchange, ASSE has been working for decades to bridge cultures through education. Today, it is a non-profit organization with its national office in California, regional offices throughout the United States and 38 partner offices in 31 countries worldwide, united in its mission to bring people together through international student exchange.

ASSE's exchange model emphasizes immersion and community involvement. Boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 18 live with volunteer host families and attend local high schools, where they participate in classes, extracurricular activities, sports, and community life. The host families don't just open their doors to the student, but make them a part of their family, sharing everyday experiences that form the foundation of the students' experience living in America.

Persons of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including couples with or without children at home, single parents, and individuals. Previous experience as a host family is not necessary. ASSE exchange students are carefully selected on the basis of academic performance and personal character. Potential hosts may review the student profiles and choose the student whose interests, personality, and background best suit their family.

ASSE exchange students come with their own spending money for personal expenses, as well as health, accident, and liability insurance, which reduces the cost to the host family. LocaL ASSE community representatives are on hand to provide guidance and support to the student and the hosts during the exchange program, which helps ensure the experience is positive and rewarding for all.

The impact of hosting often reaches beyond the home. International students bring global perspectives into classrooms, neighborhoods, and community activities, creating everyday opportunities for cultural learning and connection. These shared experiences help foster empathy, understanding, and curiosity in ways that textbooks alone cannot.

In addition to hosting international students in the United States, ASSE also offers qualified American students the opportunity to study abroad for a semester, a full school year, or shorter-term summer programs. These programs allow students to gain international experience, build independence, and develop valuable language and cultural skills.

Families interested in hosting an international exchange student, or high school students interested in studying abroad, can learn more and begin the application process by calling 1-800-736-1760, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.asse.com.

