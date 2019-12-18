Host Analytics Welcomes New Executives to Accelerate Global Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Analytics , a leading financial planning and analysis platform provider, today announced the appointment of Melissa Dreuth, Rowan Tonkin and Pier Barattolo to its leadership ranks, bringing extensive expertise and experience in the planning software market.

"I am excited to welcome Melissa, Rowan, and Pier, all smart, dynamic business leaders, to our team," said Grant Halloran, CEO, Host Analytics. "Their respective expertise will accelerate our market leadership by helping customers modernize their financial planning and analysis processes, supported by our technology."

Dreuth, a proven operations and human resources executive, joins Host Analytics as Senior Vice President of People and Culture to drive the company's people strategy to new heights in support of global expansion plans. Most recently, Dreuth was VP of People at Betts Recruiting, a nationwide staffing and recruiting firm. Previously, she served as Director of People Operations at Base CRM, which was acquired by Zendesk, and managed Executive Operations at Infor.

Tonkin, having previously led demand generation, revenue operations, and product marketing in high-growth organizations, joins the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing to deepen marketing effectiveness and broaden the global footprint of the company. Tonkin joins Host Analytics from OmniSci, a pioneer in big data visualization, where he was VP of Marketing Demand and Revenue Operations. He also served as Senior Director of Product Marketing at Anaplan and held international roles at Infor.

Barattolo, an international sales leader with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of scaling hyper-growth sales and client services teams, joins Host Analytics as Senior Vice President of North America Sales, bringing a wealth of FP&A expertise to support customer growth. Barattolo served at companies including Adaytum, Cognos, and Business Objects where he excelled at driving high-revenue growth and customer adoption in the office of finance.

Host Analytics is the leading provider of cloud-based financial planning and analysis solutions. Built with financial expertise and a dedication to customer success, Host Analytics meets the needs of finance and accounting teams and helps them to evolve as business conditions change. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Evernote, Overstock.com, Peet's Coffee & Tea and Pinterest, rely on Host Analytics for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Host Analytics is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses.

