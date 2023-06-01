Host city Hangzhou gives away 100, 000 Asian Games tickets in 1 million gift packs for global tourists

News provided by

Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism

01 Jun, 2023, 06:24 ET

HANGZHOU, China, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, China, the host city for the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games, today announced it is giving away 1 million gift packs with a rich variety of travel benefits through lotteries to welcome global visitors.

Each gift pack includes a 7-day free Hangzhou subway pass, free tickets to tourist attractions, and a prepaid phone card worth 100 Chinese yuan (roughly USD 14). Participants also have the opportunity to win 100,000 free tickets to the Asian Games, according to Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism.

Continue Reading
Host city Hangzhou gives away 100, 000 Asian Games Tickets in 1 million gift packs for global tourists.
Host city Hangzhou gives away 100, 000 Asian Games Tickets in 1 million gift packs for global tourists.

Overseas visitors may sign up through official website (https://wgly.hangzhou.gov.cn/en/) of Hangzhou Tourism and Culture. Winners will later be notified through email. When they come to Hangzhou, they can activate the benefits by downloading the Alipay app to get the Asian Games One Pass QR code for free passes to subway and tourist attractions.

The global initiative aims to enhance tourists' experience during the 2022 Asian Games and Para Games, which will take place in September and October in Hangzhou. An ancient capital of stunning natural beauty and historical heritage, the city is also known as a national leader for socio-economic development and a hub of digital technology innovation.

Chinese mainland users may enter the digital lottery for the gift pack by searching "Asian Games" in the Alipay app and clicking into "One Pass" in the Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program, or through the Hangzhou Residents app and Discover Hangzhou mini program.

Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program is the first one-stop digital service platform for a major international multi-sport event. Together with the gift packs, it aims to provide global visitors to Hangzhou with all-in-one digital service experience for dining, transportation, travelling, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment.

The gift packs will be given away in three lotteries. The first batch of 400,000 gift packs will be open for application from June 1 to June 10. The second batch of 200,000 gift packs is scheduled to open for application from August 1 to August 10. The application for the last batch of 400,000 gift packs will be open from October 10 to October 20.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441000

   Caption: Host city Hangzhou gives away 100, 000 Asian Games Tickets in 1 million gift packs for global tourists.

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.