Host Defense® Launches New Functional Mushroom Supplement for Pets

New Immune & Whole-Body Support formula delivers daily wellness support for dogs and cats

OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Defense®, a leading functional mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of Immune & Whole-Body Support, a functional mushroom supplement formulated specifically for dogs and cats.*

Designed to support pets throughout every stage of life, Immune & Whole-Body Support features a synergistic blend of mushroom mycelium from five species—Lion's Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Maitake. The blend was formulated to support healthy immune function, cellular health and DNA activity, and overall well-being in pets.*

Made with mushroom mycelium cultivated on Host Defense's farm within the forests of the Pacific Northwest, the daily powder formula reflects the company's decades-long commitment to scientific research and sustainable cultivation.

"Families have trusted Host Defense with their daily wellness routines for years, and we're excited to extend that same support to the companions who share their lives," said Betsy Bullman, President. "Immune & Whole-Body Support pet powder brings together decades of mycological expertise in a formula developed specifically to support the everyday wellness of dogs and cats."*

Suitable for pets of all ages, Immune & Whole-Body Support is formulated to offer comprehensive daily wellness support in an easy-to-use powder that can be given to pets orally.

The launch represents an important milestone for Host Defense as the company expands its portfolio of premium supplements made with USA-grown functional mushrooms.

Immune & Whole-Body Support is now available at HostDefense.com and participating retailers nationwide.

About Host Defense® Mushrooms™

Backed by 40+ years of scientific research, Host Defense was founded by world-renowned mycologist Paul Stamets. Host Defense is now a leading functional mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support immune health and whole-body wellness. Host Defense products reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education.*

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*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Fungi Perfecti, LLC