BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, more than ever, employers are looking to revitalize the culture of their companies. This year has been challenging on everyone and corporations are trying to find creative ways to keep their employees engaged for the start of the new year. That's where Boston-based company, Host Events Inc comes in.

Aside from their multiple virtual event experiences, Host Events is now offering 2021 Company Culture Plans. Their plans have been curated to promote health, wellness and connectivity. Employers can choose between quarterly and monthly programs that offer two weekly fitness classes, two game night experiences, and monthly educational sessions. All experiences are virtual to accommodate those who are still working from home. All activities are focused to boost everyone's mental and physical health, as well as professional growth. There is also the option for companies to customize their own plans that better align with their company goals.

These programs are designed to enhance morale and promote team building in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. Allowing people to still feel connected to their co-workers even though they are not physically with them every day. As an added benefit, teams are receiving 15% off additional virtual experiences when they sign up.

Culture is a dynamic part of every corporation. It is what sets organizations apart from one another and is one of the leading factors in employee retention. There are several components that contribute to a strong work culture. Many companies choose to focus on employee engagement and social connection as ways to boost workplace morale. An article in Harvard Business Review highlights why it's so important for employers to foster social connections among employees. A positive work environment results in employees getting sick less often, learning faster, and performing better on the job. With these benefits, it's obvious why businesses are starting to invest more in culture initiatives.

Host Events is committed to getting everyone to move, think, and grow together. It's time for your business community to reach its full potential with Host Events Culture Plans.

