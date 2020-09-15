Host Events Pivots Business Model to Better Serve Corporate Community Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic one thing businesses are certainly seeking is a better way to engage with their customers and employees online. Host Events, Inc . has adapted to this need via a pivot of its initial business model, creating new turnkey private virtual experience services designed to foster community and connection amongst a business's employees and customers in a time when most everyone is working from home and socially distanced.

Launched in 2018 as an application-based platform connecting corporations with certified and insured bartenders on-demand, Host Events found itself having to rethink how to do business when the coronavirus impacts became evident. "Either face closing our doors, or use our entrepreneurial smarts to pivot into something more innovative and outlast the situation. We decided on the latter," said Brian Megill, co-founder of Host Events.

Host Event's vision has always been to create community through every experience they service. Its shift to LIVE online virtual group sessions conducted by industry leading experts was no exception. Within two weeks, Host Events had revamped its business offering, launching a new website with a variety of privately hosted live virtual experiences starting at $300 per class including Mixology 101, Group Fitness, Gardening/Floral Arrangement, Cooking Classes, Wine Tasting, Game Night Trivia, Drag Queen Bingo and more.

"The success we've seen since making this change has been remarkable," said Megill. "We have been hosting 60-70 virtual events per month with companies like KPMG, Salesforce, Bozzuto, Motus, Norwegian Cruise Lines and more, with most events having anywhere from 10-1,000 attendees." Depending on the type of session, Host Events has recently begun sending pre-made kits upon request to registrants as a valuable add-on service for clients.

The success of the Host Events coronavirus-related business pivot is due to its focus on three key areas: utilization of the resources and skills the company already had, creation of a service that is in demand, and finding a way to serve companies in need. Host Events continues to embrace speed and flexibility, helping it not only keep pace with the pandemic but thrive in a time of uncertainty.

Learn more at www.hostevents.com .

SOURCE Host

Related Links

http://www.hostevents.com

