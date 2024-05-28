Host of "The Money Guy Show" Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS) Releases First Book "Millionaire Mission," An Instant No. 1 Bestseller

Millionaire Mission is now available wherever books are sold

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS), host of the top podcast/YouTube show, The Money Guy Show, releases new book Millionaire Mission: A 9 Step System to Level-Up Your Finances and Build Wealth (Matt Holt/BenBella Books) today. Already a #1 bestseller, Millionaire Mission provides clarity and confidence to reach millionaire status.

Recent GOBankingRates polls show that 64% of Americans over age 65 have $100k or less saved for retirement and 56% can't cover a $1,000 emergency.

"Just like there is an order to solving complex math problems, there is an order to solving money problems. This book goes beyond the basics and empowers people to build wealth." Post this Brian Preston (CPA, CFP®, PFS), Author of Millionaire Mission, host of The Money Guy Show Learn how to apply financial tactics that go beyond the basics of getting out of debt and learn how to build wealth. In Brian Preston’s new book Millionaire Mission he teaches his nine-step system to make your money work harder than you do.

"Americans are stuck in a financial tug of war, forced to choose between saving for retirement or paying for basic expenses," says Preston. "Buy a house or save for retirement? Build an emergency fund or tackle debt? Just like there is an order to solving complex math problems, there is an order to solving money problems. This book goes beyond the basics and empowers people to build wealth. I've been doing this for decades, and this system has helped millions of people build wealth."

Preston's proven system – The Financial Order of Operations – is outlined in his book and provides simple solutions to complex money questions. In a world of TikTok financial advisors, his advice is rooted in 25 years as a financial planner – and has garnered national attention (The New York Times, Forbes, USA Today).

Millionaire Mission is available wherever books are sold. Join Brian for live events in Nashville (May 30), Dallas (June 1), Atlanta (June 6), Washington, DC (June 8). Full schedule found here. Preston is available for interviews on any financial topic.

About Brian Preston, CPA, CFP®, PFS:

Brian Preston is the author of #1 national bestseller Millionaire Mission: A 9 Step System to Level-Up Your Finances and Build Wealth, founder/host of The Money Guy Show and co-founder of Abound Wealth Management, an RIA with over $1 billion in assets under management. With 25+ years of financial planning experience, Brian is known for his nine-step system to building wealth that goes beyond common sense, the Financial Order of Operations, which has helped millions to secure their finances. Follow Brian at Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X at moneyguy.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Egloff

[email protected]

SOURCE Money Guy