Host the Ultimate Holiday Bash with These Tips from WatermarkPointe

Dress up your space. Spruce up your home before the big day. First, choose a color scheme and set the table the night before with elegant plates, napkins, and silverware. Set out some bowls of vintage ornaments organized by color or glass bowls filled with white twinkle lights. Place an evergreen branch in a vase and hang small ornaments from it. Put a beautiful wreath or big bow on the front door to welcome guests. No matter what type of décor you choose, the views that surround your home will only add to the magic this holiday season. Don't forget to decorate your expansive 30-foot terrace and invite guests to take in the spectacular New Rochelle waterviews .

Hors-d'oeuvres and mini dishes. Plan and execute a gorgeous seasonal menu packed with mini dishes for your guests to enjoy, and display them on your spacious kitchen island. From sweet to savory, take your family and friends on a culinary journey as you spend time together in your stunning beachfront home. Make quiches ahead of time and freeze them to save time on the day of the party. Purchase nuts in bulk so they can be mixed together, toss with syrup, and cook in a pan until they caramelize.

The perfect mix of beverages. Provide guests with a variety of beverages to choose from. Set up a bar with champagne, wine, specialty beers, spirits, and mixers so guests can make their own specialty cocktails. Don't forget to choose a signature holiday cocktail to put your guests in the party mood!

Curated playlists or live music. Treat your guests to a seasonally curated playlist and include some of their favorites in the mix for a special touch. Or, hire a one- or two-piece live act to really make your holiday party special!

Enjoy your guests. This is the perfect opportunity to truly enjoy the spirit of the holidays. Spending time surrounded by friends and family is one of the most special parts of the season. With an open-flow design, your WatermarkPointe condo is perfectly laid out for hosting, preparing and serving food with ease without missing a beat of conversation.

