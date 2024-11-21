Hostage Families Call on President-Elect Trump for 'Reagan Moment' to Free 101 Hostages in Gaza as Time Runs Out

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Donald Trump's election victory, Iran decided against retaliatory strikes on Israel and Qatar reportedly agreed to expel Hamas executives from Doha. Today at the National Press Club, families of hostages held in Gaza appealed for the President-Elect's intervention.

Barry Rosen, who was held captive during the Iran hostage crisis for 444 days, drew powerful parallels to the current situation. "As someone who endured solitary confinement and mock executions before President Reagan secured our release, I see the 101 hostages held by Hamas living in conditions that are profoundly more inhumane than what I went through," said Rosen. "With Trump now poised to return to the White House, we turn to a leader who has proven himself as the ultimate dealmaker."

"We are approaching a dark milestone where seven American citizens will have been held hostage longer than during the Iran crisis," warned Ronen Neutra, father of American hostage Omer Neutra. "Iran's hostages were released just minutes after President Ronald Reagan was sworn in. We believe President-Elect Trump can have a Reagan moment of his own."

Dr. Shoshan Haran, who endured 50 days of captivity with her daughter and young grandchildren Yahel and Naveh before being released, shared her harrowing experience. "Today, my grandchildren await their father's return with unwavering hope, praying for him daily. They've already planned every detail of his homecoming—where to hang the balloons, where to display the drawings they've made for him." She expressed confidence in Trump's proven leadership abilities: "We have witnessed President-Elect Trump's unprecedented achievements in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords. This demonstrated his unique ability to bring parties together and achieve what many thought impossible." Her son-in-law Tal Shoham remains in captivity after 412 days.

Nizar Zakka, President of Hostage Aid Worldwide who was freed from Iranian captivity in 2019 during the Trump administration, shared his perspective: "As someone who spent 1,362 days in captivity, I deeply understand what it means to have your freedom stripped away. This is probably the largest hostage crisis in recent history, and a global humanitarian crisis that demands our collective attention."

"This dire humanitarian crisis cannot be a political issue," emphasized Orna Neutra, mother of Omer who has now spent 412 days in Hamas captivity. "As winter approaches for the second time, with all resources depleted, Omer and the others are out of time."

"At the Republican convention, we listened to Mr. Trump threaten Hamas: 'We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price,'" recalled Ronen Neutra. "We urge President Trump to seize the moment."

