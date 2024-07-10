Hostage Tape Expands to Walmart.com: Enhancing Sleep Wellness Nationwide

The Viral and Best-Selling Wellness Brand Answers Increased Consumer Demand With

Widespread Access to Sleep Improvement Products

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostage Tape, the leading manufacturer of innovative sleep solutions, proudly announces its expanded retail presence by launching on Walmart.com . As part of Hostage Tape's commitment to making wellness products accessible to everyone, the brand will feature its highly acclaimed Mouth Tape, Nose Strips and Sleep Mask in Walmart's health and wellness category.

Hostage Tape has quickly become a favorite among consumers seeking effective sleep solutions. The brand's Mouth Tape and Nose Strips have gained significant popularity, hailed as transformative tools for reducing snoring and enhancing overall sleep quality. The brand is widely praised for its life-changing benefits among professional athletes like Tiki Barber and is the official sleep aid partner of UFC.

This launch on Walmart.com is a significant step in our mission to help everyone become their best selves." - Alex Neist

Founder's Journey to Wellness

The inception of Hostage Tape is deeply rooted in the personal experiences of Founder and CEO Alex Neist. Six years ago, Alex faced profound personal and professional challenges, including a divorce and living in his Aunt's basement. A former professional quarterback in the Arena Football League turned entrepreneur, Alex's life took a dramatic turn when he began focusing on his health and well-being, starting with his sleep.

This led to the creation of Hostage Tape, a solution that not only improved his sleep but also rekindled his vitality, marriage and family life. Mouth Tape forces the mouth shut, promoting nasal breathing while preventing snoring and sleep disruptions. Today, Alex and his wife are back together, and Hostage Tape is a testament to his journey from rock bottom to wellness advocate.

Bringing Wellness to More People

"We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring Hostage Tape products to a wider audience," said Hostage Tape Founder and CEO Alex Neist. "As we expand our retail footprint, our goal is to make our innovative sleep solutions accessible to everyone, helping them improve their sleep and overall wellness. This launch on Walmart.com is a significant step in our mission to help everyone become their best selves."

Hostage Tape's launch on Walmart.com follows the brand's remarkable growth over the past two years. The products have garnered attention and endorsement from celebrities, athletes and entrepreneurs who have experienced the life-changing benefits of better sleep.

Available Products on Walmart.com

Consumers can now purchase the following Hostage Tape products on Walmart.com:

Mouth Tape – $25

– Nose Strips – $19

– Mouth Tape Storage Tin – $10.01

– Blindfold Sleep Mask – $25

In addition to Walmart.com, Hostage Tape products are also available direct-to-consumer in the United States, Canada and Europe through Hostage Tape's website and Amazon.

About Hostage Tape

Hostage Tape is the leading manufacturer of innovative sleep solutions including mouth tape and nose strips. The revolutionary mouth tape design is made with breathability and flexibility so you can get a night of deeper, better sleep. The tape is made from high-quality, hypoallergenic materials that ensure you are comfortable throughout the night. It is gentle on the skin and leaves no residue when removed. Hostage Tape is the "Official Sleep Aid Partner of UFC," a partner with The Joe Rogan Experience, and has been featured in Live With Kelly and Mark, Forbes, The New York Post, The Sun, GQ and more. For more information, as well as other sleep solutions offered by Hostage Tape, please visit hostagetape.com and follow @HostageTape on Instagram , Facebook , X , Youtube , and TikTok .

