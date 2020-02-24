HostDime Breaks Ground on Tier IV Data Center in Colombia

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HostDime, a pioneer in global data center infrastructure, broke ground last week on a brand new, built-to-suit data center facility in Bogotá, Colombia. HostDime is the owner and developer of the new building, located in a highly restricted access and perimeter enclosed industrial park in Tocancipá, North Bogotá.

HostDime has been operating in Colombia since 2008. Customer requirements have driven HostDime's expansion in the area. This facility adds to their unique mix of data centers around the globe, which are specifically designed to meet the demand for better-localized data access.

The new 65,000 square foot building will house HostDime Colombia's data center operations team, network engineers, build team, system administrators, and system engineers. Staff will be on-site 24/7 to serve the needs of current and future customers.

"Our vision to be a leader in the global data center industry continues to drive us to build these mission-critical facilities in unique, global edge locations. The world is noticing that being on the edge of global locations is the next frontier. HostDime has been making these global investments for over a decade to best service our clients." - Manny Vivar, CEO & Founder of HostDime Global.

The new facility follows the iconic HostDime contemporary style of all the facilities it builds and designs. This style is a combination of distinguished HostDime design, mission-critical infrastructure, and client-centric amenities. Certified by the Uptime Institute, it will be one of the only Tier IV data center facilities in Colombia ready to service mission-critical loads. The 5-story facility will have 50,000 square feet of usable IT data center space. This white space will include full private suites, colocation cage space, private locking colocation racks, and an entire floor for cloud-based products. The data center can house 80,000+ physical servers and hardware appliances.

Client amenities include a client reception area, a colocation lounge for staging servers in a quiet atmosphere, and private dedicated warehouse storage space for equipment storage needs. All the rooms will have fiber interconnecting them. Staff amenities include a full-size kitchen and refreshment station, a staff lounge, and a wellness center.

The final expected price tag for the facility is $20M to $23M USD with 70% of that being construction costs. This will be one of the largest data center construction investments in Colombia.

The industrial park where the facility is located includes an entrance staffed 24/7 with armed guards. Surveillance will include 360-degree security cameras with live monitoring of the entire inside and outside of the facility.

The power infrastructure features dual distribution paths to all racks, allowing up to 10 KW per rack on demand. For complete redundancy, five 1.2MW generators will operate in production with one of the generators being on standby. Hot and cold aisle containment will be pre-installed on all data halls with racks to efficiently deliver the necessary cooling.

The new HostDime facility will feature A/B duality "meet me" and network rooms to ensure no points of failure. These rooms will also be the entry way to an array of fiber providers. Current commitments have been made by CenturyLink, Globnet, BT, and Internexa to pull nearby fiber into the facility. This data center will be one of the most interconnected buildings in Colombia in the next few years and will be a main interconnection point for transit and peering.

The facility is expected to be completed in December of 2020 and commissioned for production in early 2021.

HostDime.com, Inc. is a global data center infrastructure provider offering an array of cloud products from bare metal servers to colocation services that cater to a range of clients, from entry to enterprise-level operations. HostDime.com owns and operates data centers in Florida, USA as well as Mexico and Brazil, with network facilities in Colombia, Hong Kong, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

HostDime.com, Inc. was founded in 2003 with currently over 350 global employees. Consistently ranked as one of the most reputable data center providers, HostDime's global network powers over 3,000,000 online applications for its 25,000+ active client base.

Contact:

Jared Smith

Email: jared.s@hostdime.com

Related Images

colombia-data-center.jpg

Colombia Data Center

Upcoming Tier IV Colombia Data Center

colombia-data-center.png

Colombia Data Center

Upcoming Tier IV Colombia Data Center

colombia-data-center.png

Colombia Data Center

Upcoming Tier IV Colombia Data Center

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yVs2epRTG0

SOURCE HostDime

Related Links

http://HostDime.com

