Hosted PBX Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.15% between 2020 and 2025 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by advances in network infrastructure. However, bandwidth limitations are hindering market growth.

The rise in popularity of SOA will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the system integration and interoperability issues is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Regional Analysis

This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for hosted PBX in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Avaya Holdings Corp., BullsEye Telecom, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., InterGlobe Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NovoLink Communications Inc., and Sangoma Technologies Corp., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hosted PBX market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Solution, the market is classified into virtual development and setup, network traffic management, virtual assistance and support, configuration and change management, and other segments.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

Hosted Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.33 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., BullsEye Telecom, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., InterGlobe Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Corp., NovoLink Communications Inc., and Sangoma Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

