Hosting Easter Dinner? Hop It with Time-Saving Recipes from eMeals and Bob Evans Farms®

Jumpstart Appetizers, Side Dishes and Desserts with Prepared Bob Evans® and Simply Potatoes® Products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning your Easter menu and realizing that you're biting off more cooking time than you can chew, don't panic! Meal planning service eMeals has created 15 recipes ranging from Smoked Salmon-Topped Potato Pancakes to Sausage and Asparagus Quiche that save hours in the kitchen by using refrigerated, farm-fresh, prepared products from Bob Evans Farms as key ingredients. These smart shortcuts help you trim prep time, keep your sanity, and set an elegant (and tasty!) table to celebrate the holiday.

Available free on eMeals' Bob Evans Farms® Easter Entertaining Collection landing page or in the eMeals app for subscribers, the collection includes a creative mix of appetizers, side dishes and desserts that pair perfectly with Easter main dishes. Choose from:

Potato and Corn Chowder or Curried Carrot and Sweet Potato Soup using Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes and Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Carrots with Sweet Butter Sauce, respectively – all pre-peeled, pre-sliced, pre-mashed and pre-seasoned

using Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes and Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Carrots with Sweet Butter Sauce, respectively – all pre-peeled, pre-sliced, pre-mashed and pre-seasoned Potato Pancakes Benedict or Smoked Salmon-Topped Potato Pancakes made with Simply Potatoes Shredded Potatoes as the base - no hand grating or food processor required

made with Simply Potatoes Shredded Potatoes as the base - no hand grating or food processor required 4-Cheese Potato Casserole or Deviled Egg and Potato Salad prepared with Simply Potatoes Diced Potatoes – peeled, chopped and recipe-ready

prepared with Simply Potatoes Diced Potatoes – peeled, chopped and recipe-ready Rosemary Sausage Balls or Sausage and Asparagus Quiche using Bob Evans Roll Sausage – complete with premium cuts of pork and the brand's signature seasoning

using Bob Evans Roll Sausage – complete with premium cuts of pork and the brand's signature seasoning Spinach-Pesto Macaroni and Cheese Bites or Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Peas and Ham – both featuring the real-cheddar-cheese goodness of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese

both featuring the real-cheddar-cheese goodness of Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese Chipotle Creamed Corn and/or Herbed Green Bean Casserole – assembled quickly and flavorfully with Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Corn with Chipotle Butter Sauce or Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Green Beans with Garlic-Herb Butter Sauce

assembled quickly and flavorfully with Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Corn with Chipotle Butter Sauce or Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites Green Beans with Garlic-Herb Butter Sauce Browned Butter Hummingbird Cake, Morning Glory Muffins and/or Orange Sweet Rolls – streamlining batter building with products like Bob Evans Liquid Egg Whites

The new collection is the latest installment in eMeals' weekly meal planning service, which includes a choice of meal plans for 15 different eating styles ranging from Quick and Healthy, Clean Eating and Low Calorie to Low Carb, 30 Minute Meals, Kid Friendly, Vegetarian and more. Subscribers receive seven dinner menus for their chosen plan every week, along with the option to mix and match menus from any style, the ability to substitute favorites from previous weeks, and periodic Occasions Plan and Bonus Collection menus for recipes that may not fit into the nightly dinner category.

eMeals subscriptions cost as little as $5/month. Free 14-day trials are available here.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We're proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We're also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens Sausage®. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 W/E 1/28/24

SOURCE eMeals