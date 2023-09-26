Hosting Infrastructure Services Market to grow by USD 214.23 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by the need to optimize project management and business processes - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosting Infrastructure Services Market by deployment (Cloud and On-premises), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, Government, Retail and e-commerce, and Manufacturing and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hosting infrastructure services market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 214.23 billion. The need to optimize project management and business processes is driving growth in the hosting infrastructure services market. Amidst the current market dynamics, enterprises are placing a significant emphasis on augmenting their overall effectiveness. To achieve this goal, organizations are recognizing the importance of strategic planning that aligns with their operational strategies, thereby fostering innovation in their product and service offerings. Notably, infrastructure services play a pivotal role in enhancing an organization's processes by providing superior resource control, ultimately leading to increased productivity and efficiency. As companies strive to offer hosting infrastructure services to their customers, they are deploying a variety of strategies. The strategies implemented by market vendors are expected to be key drivers of growth in the global hosting infrastructure services market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

The latency in the cloud hosting infrastructure network is a significant challenge in the hosting infrastructure services market. The latency between data flows and information retrieval from public cloud infrastructures is a paramount challenge plaguing cloud networks. This latency issue within cloud-based networks is characterized by unpredictability and complexity in estimation. Particularly in large cloud environments, predictability diminishes and heightened workloads result in significant variations in service delivery. The latency problem in cloud networks can even hinder the provision of host infrastructure services, thus presenting a formidable challenge to the global hosting infrastructure services market during the forecast period.

The hosting infrastructure services market has been segmented by deployment (Cloud and On-premises), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecommunication, Government, Retail and e-commerce, and Manufacturing and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cloud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Cloud deployment involves the deployment of applications using one or more hosting models within the cloud. This encompasses various stages such as architecture design, planning, deployment, and ongoing operation of cloud workloads. The global adoption of cloud services is experiencing rapid growth due to the inherent advantages of flexibility and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud solutions. Small businesses and startups are increasingly leveraging cloud-based software solutions to harness the scale of devices and resources provided by service providers. This enables them to share and utilize software resources efficiently and collaboratively, further fueling the adoption of cloud services worldwide.

Key Companies in the Hosting Infrastructure Services Market:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Holding LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 214.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Holding LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

