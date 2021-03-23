Hosting Solutions and Library Consulting Accredited by the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations, Earns Seal of Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosting Solutions and Library Consulting (HSLC) is a recipient of the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations' (PANO) Seal of Excellence for successfully completing their rigorous Standards for Excellence® accreditation program. HSLC voluntarily opened itself up to analysis by a "jury of its peers." The peer review team examined HSLC for compliance with the Standards for Excellence®: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector, in areas including: Mission, Strategy and Evaluation; Leadership: Board, Staff, and Volunteers; Legal Compliance and Ethics; Finance and Operations; Resource Development; and Public Awareness, Engagement, and Advocacy.

PANO evaluates fundamental values such as honesty, integrity, fairness, respect, trust, responsibility, and accountability, all of which are inherently important in the nonprofit world. HSLC's programs and services, management, and financial practices were subjected to in-depth examination prior to earning accreditation.

Maryam Phillips, Executive Director of HSLC comments, "The Standards for Excellence® program accreditation publicly affirms HSLC's commitment to excellence in both governance and operations. As a support organization for other non-profit organizations, and especially for libraries, it is important for HSLC to demonstrate the principles and values that inform our technology and consulting services. Accreditation provides assurances in our ability to serve other non-profits, and to effectively and efficiently manage the public funds that pay for our services and programs."

"This two-year process toward Standards for Excellence® accreditation required the Board of Directors to examine all of our policies, practices, procedures and programs, and has ensured that every aspect of our organization is held to the highest ethical and fiscal standards," says Karen Sterling, Chairperson of HSLC's Board of Directors.

"The Seal of Excellence is granted to well-managed, responsibly governed organizations that are deserving of the public's trust," explains Tish Mogan, Standards for Excellence® Director for PANO. "HSLC's Board and staff have shown an extensive level of commitment to this process, and their pursuit of the Seal of Excellence confirms that they believe strongly in promoting a culture of ethics in their operations and governance." PANO's Executive Director, Anne Gingerich, adds: "HSLC can focus even more fully on advancing its mission of partnering for library success, because the Standards set the conditions for their internal systems to run as efficiently and effectively as possible. The Seal of Excellence is truly one of the ways that organizations can better position themselves to reach their fullest potential."

PANO is committed to raising the level of principled and responsible practices within the nonprofit sector. PANO is licensed by the Standards for Excellence Institute® to offer a model for organizations to implement in their operating plans so they can gain a deeper understanding of their effectiveness, improve their decision-making and minimize risks.

About Hosting Solutions and Library Consulting

HSLC is a tax exempt nonprofit whose mission is to deliver technical solutions and consulting services to libraries. Based in Philadelphia, PA, HSLC has over 30 years' experience partnering with academic, K12 and public libraries, in addition to managing the POWER Library project on behalf of the Department of Education, Office of Commonwealth Libraries. For more information about HSLC, visit www.hslc.org.

About Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofit Organizations

PANO is a statewide membership organization amplifying the impact of the community benefit sector through advocacy, collaboration, learning, communication and support services. PANO exists to support the incredible work of the nonprofit sector and highlight the critical role nonprofits serve. By coming together and recognizing our collective value, Pennsylvania communities and the power to do good will thrive. For more information on PANO and PANO's Standards for Excellence® Program, visit www.pano.org.

About the Standards for Excellence Institute®

The Standards for Excellence® originated as a special initiative of Maryland Nonprofits in 1998 and has since expanded into a national program to help nonprofit organizations achieve the highest benchmarks of ethics and accountability in nonprofit governance, management and operations. The program has been formally adopted by ten state, regional and national affiliate organizations, and is supported by 66 Licensed Consultants and over 100 volunteers with professional experience in nonprofit governance and administration. Since its inception, the program has accredited or recognized over 200 individual nonprofit organizations that completed a rigorous application and review process to demonstrate adherence to the Standards for Excellence: An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector. www.standardsforexcellenceinstitute.org.

