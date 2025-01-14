hostU closes second round of financing adding key strategic partners.

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hostU, a sublet marketplace for university students, announced that it closed its second fundraising round. The round was led by a significant single-family office based in Atlanta. The round also included Edwin Marcial's Thirteen Castles, which led hostU's initial financing round, as well as Ryan Kalil, Mark Wassersug, Pat Breen, and Phillip Hight.

"I'm humbled by the support of an all-star team of investors with experience across technology, data, brand building, marketing, law, and real estate, to help create the leading marketplace for student sublets," said Bella Le Sage, Founder and CEO of hostU. "When we started thinking about capital partners, we realized we had a unique opportunity to bring the world's foremost experts around the table. Having access to Mark Wassersug's extensive experience as the COO and CIO of Intercontinental Exchange, along with Ryan Kalil's talent for creating engaging content at Mortal Media, are just a couple of examples of why we're so excited about the incredible partners joining us to achieve hostU's mission of enabling student mobility."

The financing will enable hostU to expand into key markets nationwide, develop a robust AI-driven data engine, and enhance its technology platform. Edwin Marcial, founding Chief Technology Officer of the Intercontinental Exchange and architect of the hostU platform, remarked, "We are thrilled with hostU's progress and remain committed to enhancing the platform to provide students with a safe, secure way to monetize underutilized leases and find affordable housing. Empowering students to pursue opportunities like internships or studying abroad inspires our team to build a product that is not only secure but also delivers a seamless user experience."

hostU (www.joinhostU.com) facilitates simple, safe and secure sublets within the university community. hostU's matching algorithm pairs guests with hosts based on preferences and needs, notifying them of potential matches. For more information you can reach hostU at [email protected].

