Hot 8 Yoga Brings the Heat to Brooklyn Heights with New Studio Opening

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot 8 Yoga, California's premier hot yoga studio known for its notoriously hot and intense yoga and workout experience, is excited to announce its new studio in Brooklyn Heights is officially open and ready to welcome you! This marks the 13th studio in Hot 8 Yoga's expanding network and promises to deliver the same luxury and community-focused experience that has become the brand's hallmark.

Get 7 days of unlimited hot yoga for $40 - the price of one class!

To celebrate, Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights is offering limited time promotions . The studio will kick off with a seasonal 30-Day Challenge on September 8th, aimed at helping members build consistency and reach their mental, physical, and spiritual goals.

Located at 57 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 11201, Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights is more than a yoga studio—it's a sanctuary where yoga, community, movement, and luxury converge. Alongside dynamic classes, the studio will offer Yoga Teacher Trainings for those eager to deepen their practice.

Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights upholds the studio's three defining pillars:

Hottest : Advanced heating system reaching up to 110°F degrees, carefully monitoring temperature, humidity, and oxygen levels to ensure an invigorating and comfortable environment.

: Advanced heating system reaching up to 110°F degrees, carefully monitoring temperature, humidity, and oxygen levels to ensure an invigorating and comfortable environment. Cleanest : UV-C lights eliminate 99.98% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses.

: UV-C lights eliminate 99.98% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses. Community: A vibrant, supportive space where members connect, grow, and thrive together.

Charlotte Scott, Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights Studio Manager and Yoga Instructor, shared her enthusiasm: "We are so excited to share Hot 8 with Brooklyn Heights! Bringing the hottest, cleanest and most connected community to the east coast has been a dream. We can't wait for New York to come experience the fun and practice all 6 styles of hot 8 together."

For more information on Hot 8 Yoga Brooklyn Heights and to stay updated on the latest events, visit hot8yoga.com , email [email protected] , or follow @hot8yoga on social media.

About Hot 8 Yoga:

Hot 8 Yoga is known as the premier hot yoga destination, offering a full range of hot classes to fulfill everyone's yoga and fitness needs. Whether individuals are looking for a high-intensity Yoga Sculpt, a more traditional 26 & 2, or even a relaxing Yin class — Hot 8 Yoga has a class for them. The studio is acclaimed for its intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 105°F to 110°F degrees, ensuring a vigorous workout! After class, chilled eucalyptus-infused face towels are available to provide a refreshing cool down experience. Members can prepare for the rest of their day in Hot 8's spa-like locker rooms, equipped with high-pressure showers, eco-friendly products, and a range of complimentary amenities.

