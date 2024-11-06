Hot 8 Yoga Brings the Heat with Its 14th Studio Opening in San Francisco's Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot 8 Yoga, known for its intense hot yoga classes, is proud to announce the successful grand opening of its 14th studio in the heart of the Marina District this past Monday. Lines have already begun forming for the studio's challenging classes, and the company is excited to welcome the community to a space that offers more than just a place to sweat—it's a space to connect, grow, and truly call home.

Hot 8 Yoga's brand new Marina studio is buzzing with full classes and even fuller hearts. The line is growing as Hot 8 Yoga opens its doors to a new space for wellness, community, and transformation.

Vincent Nicolleta, Hot 8 Yoga's Founder and CEO, shared his excitement, "After over 5 years of looking for a location in the Marina District, we landed on the perfect spot. We are heated up and ready to go! We can't wait to be a part of the Marina community."

Located at 3322 Fillmore St., San Francisco, CA 94123, the new Hot 8 Yoga studio promises to be a home for yoga practicers of all levels. It is a space designed for more than just yoga poses—it's a sanctuary where yoga, community, movement, luxury, and of course HEAT converge. In addition to classes, Hot 8 Yoga will offer Yoga Teacher Trainings for anyone looking to deepen their practice.

To celebrate, Hot 8 Yoga Marina District is offering 15% off founding memberships and welcome weeks —7 days of unlimited yoga for the price of just one class!

Hot 8 Yoga Marina District upholds the studio's three defining pillars:

Hottest : Advanced heating system reaching up to 110°F degrees, carefully monitoring temperature, humidity, and oxygen levels to ensure an invigorating and comfortable environment.

: Advanced heating system reaching up to 110°F degrees, carefully monitoring temperature, humidity, and oxygen levels to ensure an invigorating and comfortable environment. Cleanest : UV-C lights eliminate 99.98% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses.

: UV-C lights eliminate 99.98% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses. Most Connected: A vibrant, supportive space where members connect, grow, and thrive together.

"Bringing Hot 8 Yoga to the Marina is truly a dream come true. We're thrilled to bring the magic of Hot 8 to this incredible community, and be a "third place" for people to come together and find their flow, build strength, and feel connected," says Emily Fabian, Hot 8 Yoga Marina District's Studio Manager.

For more information on Hot 8 Yoga Marina District and to stay updated on the latest events, visit hot8yoga.com , email [email protected] , or follow @hot8yoga on social media.

About Hot 8 Yoga:

Hot 8 Yoga is known as the premier hot yoga destination, offering a full range of 6 unique hot classes to fulfill everyone's yoga and fitness needs. Whether individuals are looking for a high-intensity Yoga Sculpt, a more traditional 26 & 2, or even a relaxing Yin class — Hot 8 Yoga has a class for them. The studio is acclaimed for its intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 105°F to 110°F degrees, ensuring a vigorous workout! After class, chilled eucalyptus-infused face towels are available to provide a refreshing cool down experience. Members can prepare for the rest of their day in Hot 8's spa-like locker rooms, equipped with high-pressure showers, eco-friendly products, and a range of complimentary amenities.

SOURCE Hot 8 Yoga