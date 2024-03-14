Hot Chili and Los Losas Port Execute a MOU to Negotiate Binding Port Services Agreement for Costa Fuego

Commitment to Jointly Fund Feasibility Study for Bulk Concentrate Exports

Highlights

Hot Chili have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Puerto Las Losas SA ("PLL") for the right to negotiate a binding Port Services Agreement for the Company's nearby, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile

for the Company's nearby, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Hot Chili will fund 20% of an estimated two-year, US$4.6 million Feasibility Study for a bulk tonnage copper concentrate facility to be developed at Las Losas Port , 50km west of Costa Fuego

, 50km west of Costa Fuego In consultation with Hot Chili, PLL shall select and commission a top-tier independent engineering company to commence and undertake the port Feasibility Study

Following completion of the port Feasibility Study, Hot Chili shall have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to ship copper concentrates through Puerto Las Losas facilities for three years , provided that a shipping solution is agreed at existing or potential infrastructure of PLL

, provided that a shipping solution is agreed at existing or potential infrastructure of PLL The Feasibility Study will include bulk loading alternatives for copper concentrates from existing facilities, potentially with or without modifying the existing infrastructure for the operating port

Hot Chili's Managing Director and CEO Christian Easterday said the MOU with PLL is a significant step forward to securing one of Hot Chili's last remaining potential infrastructure advantages for Costa Fuego – port access.

"Leveraging an existing port, located 50km away, into a bulk concentrate export facility has the potential to unlock significant capital and operating savings for Costa Fuego and other potential mine developers in the Huasco region of Chile.

"We are pleased to be a joint funding partner with PLL for this feasibility study and the five-year optionality that this MOU provides Hot Chili, to negotiate a binding port services agreement as a foundation bulk concentrate customer at Las Losas.

Hot Chili plans to jointly develop a significant copper infrastructure corridor, enabling our own production, and unlocking multiple projects within the region, which would benefit significantly from desalinated water supply and proximal bulk copper concentrate port facilities."

PERTH, Australia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a MOU with Puerto Las Losas SA ("PLL") to evaluate bulk tonnage loading alternatives for copper concentrates from the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project ("Costa Fuego" or "the Project") in Chile.

Importantly, the MOU with PLL provides Hot Chili the right, for up to five years, to negotiate a binding Port Services Agreement for Costa Fuego.

View across the existing Las Losas Port facility, Huasco Bay Chile, 2023 (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited) Location of Hot Chili’s coastal range Costa Fuego copper-gold project. Note the location of Las Losas port, 50km from the planned location of central processing (Productora) at Costa Fuego. (CNW Group/Hot Chili Limited)

The potential Port Service Agreement would include a "Take or Pay Volume" clause, based on at least 80% of Costa Fuego's projected future annual concentrate production.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hot Chili and PLL will undertake a port Feasibility Study, which will be managed by PLL, and include Pre-Feasibility Engineering (FEL2), Feasibility Engineering (FEL3) and Environmental Studies.

Hot Chili will fund 20% of the port Feasibility Study, which is estimated to cost approximately US$4.6 million and take approximately two years to complete.

Upon completion of the port Feasibility Study, and provided that a shipping solution for loading copper concentrates is agreed at existing or potential infrastructure in PLL, Hot Chili will have a Right of First Refusal (the "ROFR") to ship copper concentrates through PLL's facilities in Huasco Bay for a three-year period. PLL may terminate the ROFR by reimbursing Hot Chili's port Feasibility Study costs.

The Company is well-funded and looks forward to providing further updates across its multiple activity streams.

Feasibility Study for Bulk Port Facility at Las Losas Set to Commence

Within the coming months, in consultation with Hot Chili, PLL will be responsible for selecting a suitably qualified, top-tier, independent engineering company to commence and undertake a port Feasibility Study.

The port Feasibility Study will evaluate bulk handling and loading alternatives for copper concentrates using the existing Las Losas port facilities, potentially with or without modifying the existing infrastructure for the port in operation.

Studies will consider previous technical information for the development and construction of new infrastructure to load copper concentrate with a specialized ship loader and mechanized system.

Representatives from Hot Chili and PLL will form a technical committee to progress the studies. Within the first month, the technical committee will define key project deliverables and a timetable for management of the completion of the port Feasibility Study workstreams.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

