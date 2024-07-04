HOT CHILI ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD 4 JULY 2024

News provided by

Hot Chili Limited

Jul 04, 2024, 07:05 ET

PERTH, Australia, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Directors of Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (Hot Chili or the Company) advise that at the General Meeting of shareholders held today, all resolutions were passed on a poll.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received, are shown on the following page.

By order of the board
Hot Chili Limited

Carol Marinkovich
Company Secretary

Enc

Contact:

Mr Christian Easterday
Managing Director
E: [email protected]

Hot Chili Limited
General Meeting
Thursday, 4 July 2024
Results of Meeting

(lomputershare

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details

Instructiongiven to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)

Resolution
Result

Resolution

Resolution
Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried/
Not Carried

1 Ratification of issue of 
Placement Shares to Placement
Participants under Listing Rule 7.1

 

Ordinary

16,668,778

 

65.32%

1,933,146

 

7.57%

6,919,760

 

27.11%

1,303,185

24,351,433

 

92.65%

1,933,146

 

7.35%

1,303,185

Carried

2 Ratification of issue of
Placement Shareto Placement
Participants under Listing Rule

7.lA

Ordinary

16,698,037

 

65.43%

1,933,146

 

7.57%

6,890,501

 

27.00%

1,303,185

24,351,433

 

92.65%

1,933,146

 

7.35%

1,303,185

Carried

3 Approvafor issue of Broker
Options to Agents

Ordinary

40,271,413

 

93.91%

2,542,558

 

5.93%

68,544

 

0.16%

72,119

41,102,852

 

94.17%

2,542,558

 

5.83%

72,119

Carried

4 Approval for issue of Underwriter
Options to Veritas

Ordinary

40,240,392

 

93.86%

2,538,219

 

5.92%

96,294

 

0.22%

79,729

41,099,581

 

94.18%

2,538,219

 

5.82%

79,729

Carried

5 Re-approval of Employee
Incentive Plaand issue of Equity
Securities under Employee

Incentive Plan

Ordinary

38,294,032

 

89.25%

4,543,715

 

10.59%

68,544

 

0.16%

48,343

38,480,234

 

89.44%

4,543,715

 

10.56%

48,343

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

Also from this source

Hot Chili Releases Interim Financial Report for Quarter Ended 31st March 2024

PERTH, Australia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (TSXV: HCH) (ASX: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (the "Company" or "Hot Chili") is pleased to...
Hot Chili Secures Large Addition to its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub in Chile

Hot Chili Secures Large Addition to its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub in Chile

Domeyko Consolidation Signficantly Boosts Exploration Pipeline PERTH, Australia, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics