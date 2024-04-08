Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

News provided by

Hot Chili Limited

08 Apr, 2024, 15:22 ET

PERTH, Australia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Ltd. ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (ASX: HCH) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.

The report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43–101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" and dated April 2024 with an effective date of February 26, 2024 (the "Technical Report"), was prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It is available for review on both SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

The Technical Report supports the news release dated 26 February 2024 announcing the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Update. This release is also available on SEDAR+ and at the Company's website. There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the information disclosed in the news release dated 26 February 2024.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information in this Announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director of Hot Chili Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.  For further information on Costa Fuego please see the Technical Report.

Christian Easterday

Managing Director – Hot Chili

Tel:       +61 8 9315 9009

Email:  [email protected] 

 

Penelope Beattie

Company Secretary – Hot Chili

Tel:       +61 8 9315 9009

Email:  [email protected] 

 

Harbor Access

Investor & Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

Also from this source

Hot Chili and Los Losas Port Execute a MOU to Negotiate Binding Port Services Agreement for Costa Fuego

Hot Chili and Los Losas Port Execute a MOU to Negotiate Binding Port Services Agreement for Costa Fuego

Commitment to Jointly Fund Feasibility Study for Bulk Concentrate Exports Highlights Hot Chili have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ...
Hot Chili Advances Regional Water Supply Opportunity

Hot Chili Advances Regional Water Supply Opportunity

Highlights Hot Chili has completed a Water Supply Concept Study for the Huasco valley region of Chile, confirming the potential for a large,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics