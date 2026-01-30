Hot Chili Quarterly Report - Period Ending 31 December 2025

La Verde Diamond Drilling Rapidly Expands Gold-Rich Major Copper Discovery

Drillhole results released during the quarter confirmed significant expansion of La Verde's high-grade core: DKD032 recorded 529 m grading 0.41% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au from 41m to end of hole, including 148 m grading 0.60% Cu and 0.30 g/t Au from 70 m depth DKD034 recorded 426 m grading 0.37% Cu and 0.08 g/t Au from 194 m depth , including 107 m grading 0.46 % Cu, 0.10 g/t Au from 426 m depth and including 52 m grading 0.50% Cu,

0.08 g/t Au from 566 m depth DKD033, a diamond twin, recorded 495 m grading 0.38% Cu and 0.10 g/t Au from 3 m depth , including 123 m grading 0.50% Cu and 0.13 g/t Au from 289 m depth DKP005D, diamond tail recorded 47 m grading 0.57% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au from 247.5 m depth (original end of hole), including 28 m grading 0.49% Cu and 0.15 g/t Au from 316 m depth

Diamond drill results expand an emerging, bulk-tonnage, high-grade core at the La Verde copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry discovery and confirm the convergence of the higher-grade mineralisation at depth.

A total of 3,347 m was drilled across nine diamond drillholes during the quarter, with assays pending for six diamond drillholes, including results for drillholes targeting the up-dip potential of the high-grade core.

Higher-grade Copper-Gold Starter Pit for Costa Fuego Materialising

Multiple wide, near-surface Cu-Au intercepts from La Verde highlight the opportunity to incorporate a high-grade starter pit to Costa Fuego, located only 30km south of the planned central processing hub at Productora.

Impact modelling by Hot Chili indicates the potential to add significant additional open pit material to the front end of Costa Fuego's 20-year mine schedule, delivering mine life growth and materially enhancing the financial metrics of Hot Chili's March 2025 PFS.

Regulatory approval1 was received in October, and drill pad clearing commenced in December, to expand drill coverage across La Verde and initiate first-pass drilling, to test adjacent look-alike targets with the potential for a district-scale copper porphyry cluster.

Strategic Partnering Process Advancing

Additional parties have entered the Company's asset-level, strategic partnering processes in relation to the Costa Fuego and Huasco Water Projects (together, the Projects). with several advancing through due diligence, including site visits. The Company has received further non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals in relation to potential transactions for the Projects. The Company remains actively engaged in assessing these proposals.

EIA and Development Studies Advancing

A$4.6M Cash and A$2.8M in Returns Expected (VAT and JV recoup)

$1.8M in VAT and JV recoup received in January 2026.



1 Regulatory approval refers to a Sectoral Permit, which is the appropriate regulatory authorisation for a project of this scale. A full DIA (Environmental Impact Declaration) would be processed in a next drilling stage following current regulations. Hot Chili remains fully committed to transparency and environmental responsibility in every stage of the project.

Cautionary Statement – JORC Code (2012)

The Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project is currently at the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") stage. The production targets and forecast financial information contained in this report are based on technical and economic assessments that are preliminary in nature. While the PFS incorporates Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, there is a lower level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, and no certainty that further exploration or development will result in the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured categories. The PFS is not a definitive study and is based on a number of assumptions, including commodity prices, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, permitting, and other factors, which are subject to change. The outcomes of the PFS should not be used as the basis for a final investment decision. Further work, including additional drilling, metallurgical testing, and detailed engineering, is required before the Company can make a decision to proceed to development. Of the Mineral Resources scheduled for extraction in the PFS production plan, more than 99% are classified as Indicated, with the remaining <1% as Inferred. The Company has concluded that it has reasonable grounds for disclosing a production target which includes a small amount of Inferred Mineral Resources, as permitted under the JORC Code. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. The viability of the development scenario envisaged in the PFS does not depend on the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued drilling. The Mineral Resources underpinning the production target in the PFS have been prepared by a Competent Person in accordance with the requirements of the JORC 2012. For full details on the Mineral Resource estimate, please refer to the ASX announcement of 27 March 2025. To achieve the outcomes indicated in the PFS, including reaching Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), mine construction and production stages, funding in the order of US$1.27 Billion will be required, including pre-production and working capital and assumed financing charges. Investors should note that that there is no certainty that Hot Chili will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. One of the key assumptions is that the funding for the Project will be available when required and on acceptable terms. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to, or otherwise affect the value of, Hot Chili's existing shares. It is also possible that Hot Chili could pursue other value realisation strategies such as debt financing, a sale or partial sale of its interest in the Costa Fuego Copper Project and/or Huasco Water, sale of further royalties and/or streaming rights, sale of non-committed offtake rights, and sale of non-core assets. The Company cautions that there is no certainty that the results or estimates contained in the PFS will be realised. This Report contains forward-looking statements. Hot Chili has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing these forward-looking statements and believes it has a reasonable basis to expect it will be able to fund development of the Costa Fuego Copper Project. However, a number of factors could cause actual results or expectations to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely of the results of the PFS.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Rapid Growth of High-Grade Core Continues at La Verde

Diamond drilling (DD) continued during the quarter at La Verde with nine drillholes completed – six from surface and three diamond tails - before the Christmas break on 21 Dec 2025. Phase two drilling aimed to significantly grow the initial porphyry discovery, using DD to verify, extend and expand the mineralisation footprint identified by reverse circulation (RC) drillholes, many of which ended in mineralisation.

Results from the first four diamond drillholes had a significant impact on expansion of the porphyry footprint. Particularly at depth where higher-grade centres converge, with the depth extent now reaching 600m from surface (Figure 1 and 2), as well as identifying a high gold to copper ratio in the north-eastern high-grade core.

The first diamond drillhole, DKD032, located in the north-eastern higher-grade centre, recorded:

529 m grading 0.41% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au from 41m to end of hole including 148 m grading 0.60% Cu and 0.30 g/t Au from 70 m depth and including 66 m grading 0.45% Cu and 0.31 g/t Au from 295 m depth



Twin drillhole DKD032 significantly extended the discovery drill result from DKP002, which previously recorded 308 m grading 0.5% Cu and 0.3g/t Au from 46m depth to end of hole. Mineralisation extended both laterally and vertically, with end of hole recording 14 m grading 0.35% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au.

The other drilling result released was from DKP005D, a 200 m diamond tail extension, recorded an additional:

47 m grading 0.57% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au from 247.5 m depth (original end of hole), and

(original end of hole), and 28 m grading 0.49% Cu and 0.15 g/t Au from 316 m depth

DKP005D is located in the central higher-grade mineralisation centre, the tail extension of RC drillhole DKP005, and resulted in extension of the eastern flank of the discovery by approximately 60 m. Including the new diamond tail extension, DKP005 now records 317 m grading 0.38% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 32 m to 349 m depth including the non-mineralised dyke (previously DKP005 recorded 200 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 48 m to end-of-hole).

Diamond drillhole DKD033 (twin drillhole to DKP030) was the third result released (Figure 3) and extended the original RC drillhole, recording:

495 m grading 0.38% Cu and 0.10 g/t Au from 3 m depth including 37 m grading 0.51% Cu and 0.13g/t Au from 202 m and including 123 m grading 0.50% Cu and 0.13g/t Au from 289 m



This represents a 102 m downhole extension to the original intercept, which recorded 393 m grading 0.4% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 4 m depth. Mineralisation was also recorded to end-of-hole, with the last 22 m recording 0.18% Cu and 0.04 g/t Au from 521 m depth.

The fourth result, diamond drillhole DKD034, also located in the central high-grade centre (Figure 3), returned an intersection of:

426 m grading 0.37% Cu and 0.08g/t Au from 194 m depth including 107 m grading 0.46% Cu and 0.10g/t Au from 426 m and including 52 m grading 0.50% Cu and 0.08g/t Au from 566 m

from 194 m depth

Drillhole DKD034 also ended in mineralisation, returning 35 m grading 0.27% Cu and 0.06 g/t Au from 679 m.

The Company is reviewing these results and will consider potential re-entry of DKD033 and DKD034 in the future.

In addition, relogging and interpretation of multiple intrusive phases, derived from the diamond drilling campaign, have optimized drill target design and supported the development of an early 4D litho–structural model.

Higher-grade Copper-Gold Starter Pit for Costa Fuego Materialising

Diamond drillholes completed from surface, aiming to test the potential for the higher-grade gold-rich copper mineralisation intersected by DKD032 to extend up to near surface, were also completed during the quarter (DKD035 and DKD036). Results are expected soon and the location of both drillholes in the northeastern high-grade centre, could have a material impact on the La Verde deposit.

Diamond drilling has been instrumental in development of an early "4D litho-structural model" with the interpretation of multiple intrusive phases optimising drill target design. Hot Chili geologists are applying the same targeting strategies that proved successful at the Company's nearby Cortadera Cu-Au porphyry Resource and anticipate these methods will continue to drive growth at La Verde.

Impact modelling by Hot Chili indicates the potential to add significant additional open pit material to the front end of Costa Fuego's 20-year mine schedule, delivering mine life growth and materially enhancing the financial metrics of Hot Chili's March 2025 PFS.

Costa Fuego is significantly leveraged to both copper and gold price, both of which are materially higher than assumptions used in the Company's PFS. Long-term consensus prices for both commodities sit at US$4.51/lb Cu and US$3,137/oz Au1, 5% and 38% higher, respectively. The addition of La Verde adds further leverage and scale.

Clearing of drill pad locations commenced at La Verde in December, in preparation for the expanded exploration drill program, which received regulatory approval in October.

Costa Fuego Project Optimisation Continues

Value Engineering development studies continued during the quarter, advancing several workstreams with global consulting company Ausenco, with focus on optimisation of the Company's PFS, prior to inclusion in a planned Feasibility Study (FS).

The Company's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) also continued to advance during the quarter, on track for submission at the end of 2026.



1 See Page 23 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.



Table 1. Drill Holes Completed for La Verde in Quarter 4, 2025

Prospect Hole ID North East RL Depth Azimuth Dip Results La Verde DKP032 6785975 324839 1192 570 270 -60 Significant result returned Q4 2025

DKP005D 6785789 324564 1124 441 91 -60 Significant result returned Q4 2025 DKD033 6785775 324785 1132 543 274 -60 Significant result returned Q1 2026 DKD034 6785837 324433 1096 714 99 -59 Significant result returned Q1 2026 DKP006D 6785721 324727 1130 384 110 -60 Results Pending DKP021D 6785619 324325 1178 834 75 -60 Results Pending DKD035 6786027 324596 1153 279 80 -60 Results Pending DKD036 6786029 324597 1153 372 130 -54 Results Pending DKD037 6785842 324527 1122 321 69 -63 Results Pending DKD038 6786088 324685 1185 306 149 -65 Results Pending

Table 2. Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde in Quarter 4, 2025

Hole ID Coordinates Azim. Dip Hole Depth Intersection Interval Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum North East RL From To (m) (% Cu) (g/t Au) (ppm Ag) (ppm Mo) DKP0032 6,785,967 324,835 1,202 270 -60 569.9 41 569.9 528.9 0.41 0.21 0.85 13









And incl 70 218 148 0.60 0.30 0.84 13









And incl 295 361 66 0.45 0.31 0.96 10









And incl (to EOH) 556 569.9 13.9 0.35 0.12 0.79 13 DKP005 6,785,789 324,564 1,124 90 -60 441.2 32 349 317 0.38 0.10 0.9 23 (incl. new DD tail results from DKP005D)

Incl 68 102 34 0.50 0.16 1.2 10









And incl 236 294 58 0.55 0.12 1.1 39









And incl 316 344 28 0.49 0.15 1.0 19









And 412 421 9 0.32 0.06 0.4 92 DKD033 6,785,775 324,785 1132 274 -60 543 3 498 495 0.38 0.10 0.69 27









Or Incl 3 543 540 0.36 0.09 0.66 30









Incl 202 239 37 0.51 0.13 1.19 43









And incl 289 412 123 0.50 0.13 0.67 39











521 543 22 0.18 0.04 0.31 75 DKD034 6,785,837 324,433 1096 99 -59 713.9 16 39 23 0.30 0.06 1.11 20











194 620 426 0.37 0.08 0.71 32









Incl 426 533 107 0.46 0.10 0.97 23









And Incl 566 618 52 0.50 0.08 0.99 50











679 713.9 34.9 0.27 0.06 0.68 183

































SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Strategic Partnering Process Advancing

Following completion of the Pre-feasibility Studies (PFS) for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water, Hot Chili initiated an asset-level strategic Partnering Process to introduce one or more qualified partners with the financial, technical and operational capability to assist in funding and delivering each project.

The Partnering Process continues to progress. During the quarter, additional parties have entered the Partnering Process, with several advancing through due diligence, including site visits. The Company has received further non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals in relation to potential transactions for the Projects. The Company remains actively engaged in assessing these proposals.

The Partnering Process may result in a range of transactions for the projects. Investors are cautioned that there is no certainty the Partnering Process will result in a transaction or binding agreement.

BMO Capital Markets has been appointed as financial adviser in connection with the Partnering Process.

The Company will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Cash Position

As of 31 December 2025, the Company had cash of A$4.6 million and no debt. The Company has approximately A$2.8 million in funds from VAT repayments and joint venture recoup from its partner CMP, with $1.8m of these funds being received in January 2026. The remaining $1m funds are expected to be received over the coming months.

The operating expenditure for quarter ended 31 December 2025 included payments for staff costs of A$0.6 million and administration and corporate costs of A$1.3 million.

The investing expenditure for quarter ended 31 December 2025 included payments for tenements of A$1.1 million relating to option payment for La Verde and payments for exploration and evaluation of A$6.1 million relating to exploration activities across the La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery, value engineering works and EIA submission activities.

Capital Structure

The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:

177,561,814 ordinary fully paid shares

1,914,000 options at AUD $1.50 expiring 24 July 2026

3,685,079 service and performance rights

Annual General Meeting

On Thursday, 27 November 2025 the Company's AGM was held with all resolutions passed.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 31 December 2025.

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $188,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $180,000.

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the quarter included geological reconnaissance activities, diamond drilling, field mapping, and sampling exercises across the Company's Costa Fuego project landholdings, focused on La Verde. Activities on new tenements are run at the Productora or Cortadera operations centers and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.

There were no Lost Time Injuries (LTI) during the quarter.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 3. HSEQ Quarter 4 2025 Performance and Statistics

Deposit Productora Cortadera All Projects Timeframe Q4 2025 Cum.² 2019 Q4 2025 Cum.² 2019 Q4 2025 Cum.² 2019 LTI events 0 0 0 6 0 8 NLTI events 0 4 0 6 0 11 Days lost 0 0 0 152 0 263 LTIFR index 0 0 0 20 0 17 ISR index 0 0 0 495 0 543 IFR Index 0 37 0 39 0 39 Thousands of man-hours 4.9 109 1.8 307 25.1 484 Incidents on materials and assets 0 1 0 0 0 1 Environmental incidents 0 0 0 0 0 0 Headcount¹ 13 12 9 29 64 48



Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2019.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the Quarter, Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("La Frontera") has claimed 3 mining exploration concessions ("Pajonales" "Chilis 19" and "Paulina") which are in process to be constituted. In addition, it acquired two mining concessions in judicial auction, which are indicated below: "Marina 1/10" and "Catita V 1/9". In addition, the four Minori concessions were substituted due to irregularities in their registration. Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA ("El Aguila") has claimed three mining exploration concessions ("Zapallo 1" "Zapallo 2" and "Zapallo 3") which are in process to be constituted.

The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the table below.

Table 4. Current Tenement Holdings in Chile as of 31 December 2025

Cortadera Project Tenements

Cortadera Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALCENIA 1/10 100% SMEA SpA

50

2 AMALIA 942 A 1/6 100% Frontera SpA

53

3 ATACAMITA 1/82 100% Frontera SpA

82

4 CORROTEO 1 1/260 100% Frontera SpA

260

5 CORROTEO 5 1/261 100% Frontera SpA

261

6 CORTADERA 1 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

7 CORTADERA 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

374

8 CORTADERA 2 1/200 100% Frontera SpA

200

9 CORTADERA 41 100% Frontera SpA

1

10 CORTADERA 42 100% Frontera SpA

1

11 LAS CANAS 1/15 100% Frontera SpA

146

12 LAS CANAS 16 100% Frontera SpA

1

13 LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

14 MAGDALENITA 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

100

15 PAULINA 10 B 1/16 100% Frontera SpA

136

16 PAULINA 11 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

249

17 PAULINA 12 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

18 PAULINA 13 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

264

19 PAULINA 14 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

265

20 PAULINA 15 B 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

200

21 PAULINA 22 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

22 PAULINA 24 1/24 100% Frontera SpA

183

23 PAULINA 25 A 1/19 100% Frontera SpA

156

24 PAULINA 26 A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

294

25 PAULINA 27A 1/30 100% Frontera SpA

300

26 PURISIMA 1/8 (1/2 Y 5/6) 100% Frontera SpA

20 NSR 1.5% 27 CF 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

28 CF 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

29 CF 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

30 CF 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

31 CF 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

32 CF 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

33 CF 7 100% Frontera SpA

100

34 CF 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

35 CF 9 100% Frontera SpA

100

36 CF 10 100% Frontera SpA

200

37 CF 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

38 CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3 100% Frontera SpA

3

39 CHILIS 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

40 CHILIS 3 100% Frontera SpA

100

41 CHILIS 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

42 CHILIS 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

43 CHILIS 6 100% Frontera SpA

200

44 CHILIS 7 100% Frontera SpA

200

45 CHILIS 8 100% Frontera SpA

200

46 CHILIS 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

47 CHILIS 10 1/38 100% Frontera SpA

190

48 CHILIS 11 100% Frontera SpA

200

49 CHILIS 12 1/60 100% Frontera SpA

300

50 CHILIS 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

51 CHILIS 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

52 CHILIS 15 100% Frontera SpA

300

53 CHILIS 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

54 CHILIS 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

55 CHILIS 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

56 CORTADERA 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

57 CORTADERA 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

58 CORTADERA 3 100% Frontera SpA

200

59 CORTADERA 4 100% Frontera SpA

200

60 CORTADERA 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

61 CORTADERA 6 1/60 100% Frontera SpA

265

62 CORTADERA 7 1/20 100% Frontera SpA

93

63 CRISTINA 1/40 100% SMEA SpA

40

64 DIABLITO 1/5 100% SMEA SpA

25

65 DONA FELIPA 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

50

66 DORO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

67 DORO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

68 DORO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

69 FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

99

70 FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8 100% Frontera SpA

72

71 FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26 100% Frontera SpA

26

72 MINORI 1 100% SMEA SpA

300

73 MINORI 2 100% SMEA SpA

300

74 MINORI 3 100% SMEA SpA

300

75 MINORI 4 100% SMEA SpA

300

76 PORFIADA B 100% Frontera SpA

200

77 PORFIADA D 100% Frontera SpA

300

78 PORFIADA G 100% Frontera SpA

200

79 PORFIADA I 100% Frontera SpA

300

80 PORFIADA II 100% Frontera SpA

300

81 PORFIADA III 100% Frontera SpA

300

82 PORFIADA IV 100% Frontera SpA

300

83 PORFIADA V 100% Frontera SpA

200

84 PORFIADA VI 100% Frontera SpA

100

85 PORFIADA X 100% Frontera SpA

200

86 SAN ANTONIO 1 100% Frontera SpA

200

87 SAN ANTONIO 2 100% Frontera SpA

200

88 SAN ANTONIO 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

89 SAN ANTONIO 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

90 SAN ANTONIO 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

91 SOLAR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

92 SOLAR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

93 SOLAR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

94 SOLAR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

95 SOLAR 5 100% Frontera SpA

300

96 SOLAR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

97 SOLAR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

98 SOLAR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

99 SOLAR 9 100% Frontera SpA

300

100 SOLAR 10 100% Frontera SpA

300

101 SOLEDAD 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

102 SOLEDAD 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

103 SOLEDAD 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

104 SOLEDAD 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

105 MARINA 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

106 CATITA V 1/9 100% Frontera SpA

9

107 CHILIS 19 100% Frontera SpA

300

108 PAULINA 100% Frontera SpA

100



TOTAL



23.162





Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Productora Project Tenements



Productora Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALGA 7 A 1/32 80% SMEA SpA

89

2 ALGA VI 4 100% SMEA SpA

2

3 ALGA VI 5/24 80% SMEA SpA

66

4 ARENA 1 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

40

5 ARENA 2 1/17 80% SMEA SpA

113

6 AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8 80% SMEA SpA

35

7 CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9 80% SMEA SpA

50

8 CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

9 CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

10 CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

11 CARMEN I, 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

222

12 CARMEN II, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

274

13 CF 12 100% Frontera SpA

100

14 CF 13 100% Frontera SpA

200

15 CF 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

16 CHICA 80% SMEA SpA

1

17 CHOAPA 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

50

18 CUENCA A 1/51 80% SMEA SpA

255

19 CUENCA B 1/28 80% SMEA SpA

139

20 CUENCA C 1/51 80% SMEA SpA

255

21 CUENCA D 80% SMEA SpA

3

22 CUENCA E 80% SMEA SpA

1

23 ELEONOR RIGBY 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

24 ELQUI 1/14 80% SMEA SpA

61

25 ESPERANZA 1/5 80% SMEA SpA

11

26 FRAN 1 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

220

27 FRAN 12 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

28 FRAN 13 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

29 FRAN 14 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

30 FRAN 15 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

31 FRAN 18, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

273

32 FRAN 2 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

33 FRAN 21, 1/46 80% SMEA SpA

226

34 FRAN 3 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

35 FRAN 4 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

36 FRAN 5 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

37 FRAN 6 1/26 80% SMEA SpA

130

38 FRAN 7 1/37 80% SMEA SpA

176

39 FRAN 8 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

120

40 JULI 10, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

41 JULI 11, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

42 JULI 12, 1/42 80% SMEA SpA

210

43 JULI 13, 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

44 JULI 14, 1/50 80% SMEA SpA

250

45 JULI 15, 1/55 80% SMEA SpA

275

46 JULI 16 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

47 JULI 17 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

100

48 JULI 19 80% SMEA SpA

300

49 JULI 20 80% SMEA SpA

300

50 JULI 21 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

51 JULI 22 80% SMEA SpA

300

52 JULI 23 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

53 JULI 24 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

54 JULI 25 80% SMEA SpA

300

55 JULI 27 B, 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

48

56 JULI 27, 1/30 80% SMEA SpA

146

57 JULI 28, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

58 JULI 9, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

59 JULIETA 10, 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

300

60 JULIETA 11 80% SMEA SpA

300

61 JULIETA 12 80% SMEA SpA

300

62 JULIETA 13 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

298

63 JULIETA 14 1/60 80% SMEA SpA

269

64 JULIETA 15 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

65 JULIETA 16 80% SMEA SpA

200

66 JULIETA 17 80% SMEA SpA

200

67 JULIETA 18 1/40 80% SMEA SpA

200

68 JULIETA 5 80% SMEA SpA

200

69 JULIETA 6 80% SMEA SpA

200

70 JULIETA 7 80% SMEA SpA

100

71 JULIETA 8 80% SMEA SpA

100

72 JULIETA 9 80% SMEA SpA

100

73 JULITA ¼ 80% SMEA SpA

4

74 LEONA 2A 1/4 80% SMEA SpA

10

75 LIMARI 1/15 80% SMEA SpA

66

76 LOA 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

30

77 MAIPO 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

50

78 MONTOSA 1/4 80% SMEA SpA

35 NSR 3% 79 ORO INDIO 1A 1/20 80% SMEA SpA

82

80 PEGGY SUE 1/10 100% Frontera SpA

100

81 PRODUCTORA 1/16 80% SMEA SpA

75

82 SUERTE 1/7 100% SMEA SpA

21

83 SUERTE II 1/15 100% SMEA SpA

15

84 TOLTEN 1/14 80% SMEA SpA

70

85 URANIO 1/70 0 %

350 25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year (average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4% NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic 86 ZAPA 1 1/10 80% SMEA SpA

100

87 ZAPA 1/6 80% SMEA SpA

6 GSR 1% 88 ZAPA 3 1/23 80% SMEA SpA

92

89 ZAPA 5A 1/16 80% SMEA SpA

80

90 ZAPA 7 1/24 80% SMEA SpA

120

91 SIERRA SOLIS 1 100% SMEA SpA

200

92 SIERRA SOLIS 2 100% SMEA SpA

300

93 SIERRA SOLIS 3 100% SMEA SpA

300

94 SIERRA SOLIS 4 100% SMEA SpA

200

95 SIERRA SOLIS 5 100% SMEA SpA

300

96 SIERRA SOLIS 6 100% SMEA SpA

300

97 SIERRA SOLIS 7 100% SMEA SpA

300

98 SIERRA SOLIS 8 100% SMEA SpA

300

99 ZAPALLO 1 100% SMEA SpA

100

100 ZAPALLO 2 100% SMEA SpA

200

101 ZAPALLO 3 100% SMEA SpA

200



TOTAL



17.214





Note. SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)

Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Domeyko Project Tenements

Domeyko Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area

(ha) Agreement Details 1 ANTONIO 1 1/56

100% Frontera SpA 280 100% HCH Domeyko Purchase Option Agreement

US$170,000 (already satisfied)

US$150,000 payable by April 19th 2026

US$200,000 payable by April 19th 2027

US$3.480,000 payable by April 19th 2028

NSR 1% 2 ANTONIO 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 3 ANTONIO 10 1/21

100% Frontera SpA 63 4 ANTONIO 19 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 128 5 ANTONIO 21 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 60 6 ANTONIO 36 1/15

100% Frontera SpA 74 7 ANTONIO 5 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 8 ANTONIO 9 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 193 9 CAZURRO 1

100% Frontera SpA 200 10 CAZURRO 2

100% Frontera SpA 200 11 CAZURRO 3

100% Frontera SpA 300 12 CAZURRO 4

100% Frontera SpA 300 13 CAZURRO 5

100% Frontera SpA 100 14 CAZURRO 6

100% Frontera SpA 200 15 CAZURRO 7

100% Frontera SpA 200 16 CAZURRO 8

100% Frontera SpA 200 17 CERRO MOLY 1

100% Frontera SpA 300 18 CERRO MOLY 2

100% Frontera SpA 300 19 CERRO MOLY 3

100% Frontera SpA 300 20 CERRO MOLY 4

100% Frontera SpA 300 21 CAZURRO 3 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 22 CAZURRO 4 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 23 CAZURRO 7 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 24 EMILIO 1 1/8

100% Frontera SpA 38 25 EMILIO 3 1/9

100% Frontera SpA 45 26 INES 1/40

100% Frontera SpA 200 27 LORENA 1/2

100% Frontera SpA 2 28 MERCEDITA 1/7

100% Frontera SpA 22 29 PRIMO 1 1/6

100% Frontera SpA 36 30 SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24

100% Frontera SpA 114 31 DOMINOCEROS 1/20 (1/4)

100% Frontera SpA 20 100% HCH Dominoceros Purchase Option Agreement

US$320,000 (already satisfied)

US$680,000 (already satisfied)

US$1,000,000 payable by October 25th 2026

US$6,890,000 payable by October 25th 2027 32 CF SUR 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

33 CF SUR 2 100% Frontera SpA

300

34 CF SUR 3 100% Frontera SpA

300

35 CF SUR 4 100% Frontera SpA

300

36 CF SUR 5 100% Frontera SpA

200

37 CF SUR 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

38 CF SUR 7 100% Frontera SpA

300

39 CF SUR 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

40 CF SUR 9 100% Frontera SpA

200

41 CF SUR 10 100% Frontera SpA

200

42 CF SUR 11 100% Frontera SpA

300

43 CF SUR 12 100% Frontera SpA

300

44 CF SUR 13 100% Frontera SpA

300

45 CF SUR 14 100% Frontera SpA

300

46 CF SUR 15 100% Frontera SpA

200

47 CF SUR 16 100% Frontera SpA

300

48 CF SUR 17 100% Frontera SpA

300

49 CF SUR 18 100% Frontera SpA

300

50 CF SUR 19 100% Frontera SpA

300

51 CF SUR 20 100% Frontera SpA

300

52 CF SUR 21 100% Frontera SpA

300

53 CF SUR 22 100% Frontera SpA

300

54 CF SUR 23 100% Frontera SpA

200

55 CF SUR 24 100% Frontera SpA

200

56 CF SUR 25 100% Frontera SpA

300

57 CF SUR 26 100% Frontera SpA

300

58 CF SUR 27 100% Frontera SpA

300

59 CF SUR 28 100% Frontera SpA

200

60 CF SUR 29 100% Frontera SpA

300

61 CF SUR 30 100% Frontera SpA

200

62 CF SUR 31 100% Frontera SpA

300

63 CF SUR 32 100% Frontera SpA

300

64 CF SUR 33 100% Frontera SpA

300

65 CF SUR 34 100% Frontera SpA

300

66 CF SUR 35 100% Frontera SpA

300

67 CF SUR 36 100% Frontera SpA

200

68 CF SUR 37 100% Frontera SpA

200

69 DOMEYKO I 1/12 100% Frontera SpA

60

70 DOMEYKO II 1/40 100% Frontera SpA

200

71 KRETA ¼ 100% Frontera SpA

16 The mining concession is included in SanAntonio Purchase Option Agreement 72 MARI 1 100% Frontera SpA

300

73 MARI 1/12 100% Frontera SpA

64 The mining concession is included in San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement 74 MARI 6 100% Frontera SpA

300

75 MARI 8 100% Frontera SpA

300

76 PAJONALES 100% Frontera SpA

300



TOTAL



17.015





Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

El Fuego Project Tenements

San Antonio Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 MERCEDES 1/3

100% Frontera SpA 50 100% HCH San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement USD 1,400,000 already paid. US$1,000,000 payable February 8th 2026 US$2,000,000 payable by September 30th 2026 to exercise the El Fuego Option. (2 additional and conditional payments of USD 2,000,000, each one, to be paid by December 31, 2030 under certain conditions detailed at title "Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of this quarterly report.) 2 PORFIADA A 1/33

100% Frontera SpA 160 3 PORFIADA C 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 4 PORFIADA E 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 100 5 PORFIADA F 1/50

100% Frontera SpA 240 6 PORFIADA IX 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 7 PORFIADA VII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 270 8 PORFIADA VIII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA 300 9 PRIMA 1

100% Frontera SpA 1 10 PRIMA 2

100% Frontera SpA 2 11 ROMERO 1/31

100% Frontera SpA 31 12 SAN ANTONIO 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 25 13 SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 10 14 SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

100% Frontera SpA 90 15 SANTIAGO Z 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 16 SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20

100% Frontera SpA 75 17 SANTIAGO 15/19

100% Frontera SpA 25 18 SANTIAGO 21/36

100% Frontera SpA 76 19 SANTIAGO 37/43

100% Frontera SpA 26 20 SANTIAGO A, 1/26

100% Frontera SpA 244 21 SANTIAGO B, 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 200 22 SANTIAGO C, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 23 SANTIAGO D, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300 24 SANTIAGO E, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 300

TOTAL



3.725





Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Cordillera Project N° License ID HCH % Held HCH % Earning Area (ha) Agreement Details 1 ALBORADA III 1/35

100% Frontera SpA 162 100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement

USD 100,000 already paid

US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2026 US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2027

US$3,700,000 payable by November 14th 2028

NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit mining 2 ALBORADA IV 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 54 3 ALBORADA VII 1/25

100% Frontera SpA 95 4 CAT IX 1/30

100% Frontera SpA 150 5 CATITA IX 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 100 6 CATITA XII 1/13

100% Frontera SpA 61 7 CORDILLERA 1/5

100% Frontera SpA 20 8 HERREROS 1/14

100% Frontera SpA 28 9 MINA HERREROS III 1/6

100% Frontera SpA 18 10 MINA HERREROS IV 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 23 11 PORSIACA 1/20

100% Frontera SpA 20 12 QUEBRADA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA 28 13 VETA 1/17

100% Frontera SpA 17

TOTAL



776





Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Qualifying Statements

The scientific and technical information relating to the Company's Costa Fuego project in this report has been derived from or is based on the Costa Fuego Copper project pre-feasibility study (the "Costa Fuego PFS" or 2025 PFS), which has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (the "JORC Code") and reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101 and "Competent Persons" as defined under the JORC Code, as set out below. The 2025 PFS was compiled by the Qualified Persons and Competent Persons listed below based on information available up to the effective date of the PFS. Additional details of responsibilities are provided at page 48 of presentation "Costa Fuego Preliminary Feasibility Study March 2025" released on March 27, 2025.

Conceptual Open Pit Shells

Conceptual open pit shells represent Exploration Targets as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). They are based on completed exploration activities reported in the announcement released 19 May 2025 ('Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint').

The conceptual open pit shells were generated using copper (Cu) prices of US$3.50/lb Cu and US$6.00/lb Cu on a series of nested Cu grade shells. Other input parameters informing the conceptual open-pit shells (pit slope angles, mining cost, processing cost, etc.) were derived from values reported in the March 2025 Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study and are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation encountered at the La Verde Cu-Au porphyry discovery.

Any potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Further exploration activities are detailed in this announcement and include (but may not necessarily be limited to) a program of diamond drillholes aiming to extend the mineralised footprint at La Verde. Drilling commenced on 22 September 2025, with the length of the program dependent on a number of considerations including (but not limited to) the results of the exploration activities and regulatory applications and approvals.

PFS Technical Report

For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PFS Technical Report available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and at www.hotchili.net.au in its entirety titled "Costa Fuego Project, Chile, Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated 9 May 2025 with an effective date of 27 March 2025, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications to be contained in the PFS Technical Report. The PFS Technical Report replaces and supersedes the technical report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project – NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" dated 8 April 2024, with an effective date of 26 February 2024 (the "2024 PEA").

Qualified Persons – NI 43-101

The PFS was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent "Qualified Persons" within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this report pertaining to Costa Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería – Geotechnical

Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) of Wood Pty Ltd – Infrastructure and Capital Cost

Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) of Process Mineral Consulting – Leaching

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) of High River Services - Environmental

The above independent Qualified Persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Competent Persons – JORC

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources, Exploration Results, and Ore Reserves for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:

Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) who is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting – Mineral Resource Estimate

Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd – Metallurgy

Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd – Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis

Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería – Geotechnical

Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd – Infrastructure and Capital Cost

Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of Process Mineral Consulting – Leaching

Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd – Mine Planning and Scheduling

Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of High River Services – Environmental

Mr Christian Easterday (MAIG), who is the Managing Director and is a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited – Exploration Results

Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Cuello, Mr Stevens, Mr Bernal, Mr LaPorte, Mr Easterday, and Mr von Wielligh each have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

Disclaimer

This report has been prepared by management of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") and does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. Investors should always consult their investment advisors prior to making any investment decisions. This report does not purport to be complete or contain all of the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition or prospects of the Company and Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information obtained from independent third-party sources, publicly available reports and other trade and industry sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning material mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and technical information contained in this report may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All amounts in this report are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this report that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and Australian securities legislation (each, a "forward-looking statement"). The use of any of the words, "estimate", "expect", "may", "might", "opportunity", "plan", "potential", "project", "proposed", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that may be encountered if the Costa Fuego Project is developed.

In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Mineral Resource Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)



1 Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.





2 Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve





3 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).





4 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.





5 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Liited) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.





6 The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.





7 All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.





8 Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera – Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora – Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa Fuego – Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t)





9 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.





10 Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.





11 The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE was previously reported in the 2024 PEA. Hot Chili Limited confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 2024 PEA and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the 2024 PEA continue to apply and have not materially changed.





12 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).





Ore Reserve Statement

Costa Fuego Combined Ore Reserve (Effective Date 27 March 2025)



1 Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Reserve estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits, and have an effective date of 27 March 2025.





2 An Ore Reserve (declared in accordance with JORC Code 2012) was previously reported at Productora, a component of Costa Fuego, on 2nd March 2016 on the ASX. The Company was not subject to the requirements of NI 43-101 at that time.





3 Mineral Reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates are in accordance with the JORC Code. References to "Mineral Reserves" mean "Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code and references to "Proven Mineral Reserves" mean "Proved Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code.





4 The Mineral Reserve reported above was not additive to the Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is based on the 26 February 2024 Mineral Resource.





5 Tonnages and grades are rounded to two significant figures. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. As each number is rounded individually, the table may show apparent inconsistencies between the sum of rounded components and the corresponding rounded total.





6 Mineral Reserves are reported using long-term metal prices of US$4.30/lb Cu, US$2,280/oz Au, US$27/oz Ag, US$20/lb Mo.





7 The Mineral Reserve tonnages and grades are estimated and reported as delivered to plant (the point where material is delivered to the processing facility) and is therefore inclusive of ore loss and dilution.





8 The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company – 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).





9 The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company – 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.





10 The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.





11 The Mineral Reserve Estimate as of 27 March 2025 for Costa Fuego was prepared by Anton von Wielligh, Fellow with the AUSIMM (FAUSIMM). Mr. von Wielligh fulfils the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person under JORC for the Mineral Reserve.





12 Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Reserves other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entityquarterly cash flow report

Name of entity Hot Chili Limited ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter") 91 130 955 725

31 December 2025

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter

$A'000 Year to date

(3 months)

$A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities - - 1.1 Receipts from customers 1.2 Payments for - -

(a) exploration & evaluation

(a) development - -

(b) production - -

(c) staff costs (628) (1,223)

(d) administration and corporate costs (1,329) (2,827) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 60 97 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - - 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (1,897) (3,953)

2. Cash flows from investing activities - - 2.1 Payments to acquire or for:

(a) entities

(b) tenements (1,102) (1,646)

(c) property, plant and equipment (41) (41)

(d) exploration & evaluation (6,105) (8,474)

(e) investments - -

(f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: - -

(a) entities

(b) tenements - -

(c) property, plant and equipment - -

(d) investments - -

(e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (CMP recoup) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (7,248) (10,161)

3. Cash flows from financing activities - 14,189 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities (65) (608) 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings - - 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (65) 13,581

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period



4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,814 5,189 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above) (1,897) (3,953) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above) (7,248) (10,161) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) (65) 13,581 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 20 (32) 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,624 4,624

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter

$A'000 Previous quarter

$A'000 5.1 Bank balances 124 6,814 5.2 Call deposits 4,500 7,000 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 4,624 13,814

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates Current quarter

$A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1 188 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 - Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. Total facility amount at quarter

end

$A'000 Amount drawn at quarter

end

$A'000 7.1 Loan facilities - - 7.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 7.3 Other (please specify) - - 7.4 Total financing facilities - -





7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end - 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9) (1,897) 8.2 (Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d)) (6,105) 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2) (8,002) 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) 4,624 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 4,624





8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 0.58 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

The Company expects to continue drilling activities at La Verde during the next quarter.

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

The Company has received $1.8m in VAT and JV recoup in January 2026, with the remaining $1m expected to be received over the coming months. The Company continues to advance potential strategic funding discussions with asset level investment opportunities for Costa Fuego and Huasco Water and will assess all funding options.

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Any future drilling will be targeted and cost effective and funded by working capital.

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement

This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.



This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 30 January 2026

Authorised by: By the Board

(Name of body or officer authorising release – see note 4)

Notes

1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.



2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.



3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.



4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee – eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".



5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited