Hot Deal Alert: Domino's® Pizza is 50% Off This Week!

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is offering customers a special deal: 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through June 11.

"Summer is almost here, and what better way to celebrate than with half off pizza?" said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "We hope customers take advantage of this great deal by ordering online, grabbing their favorite pizza, and hitting the beach or park. Nothing makes for a better day than enjoying some delicious, cheesy pizza with friends and family."

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom. Customers can choose any menu-priced pizza, including Domino's crowd-pleasing specialty pizzas such as the Philly Cheese Steak, Honolulu Hawaiian or Wisconsin 6 Cheese.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

