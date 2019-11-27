Hot Dog on a Stick® Launches Line of California Inspired Lifestyle Apparel and Merchandise

To celebrate the launch, Hot Dog on a Stick is offering free shipping on all orders over $45 through December 15, 2019. Hot Dog on a Stick's cult following and place in pop culture was the inspiration for the line as the brand's iconic striped uniforms are frequently featured in movies and television. The brand also has many celebrity fans and is popular on social media. Merchandise is currently for sale online only, not in stores.

"With our nostalgic history and passionate fans, Hot Dog on a Stick has evolved to be become more than just a brand, its really a lifestyle," said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of Growth Marketing for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Hot Dog on Stick. "Hot Dog on a Stick stands for good times and a sunny laidback state of mind. Our new line of merchandise elicits those feelings. They instantly bring you to a happy place and add sunshine to your day."

An American Icon since 1946, Hot Dog on a Stick began as a small beachfront store in Santa Monica and now has locations across the U.S. and internationally in Korea and China. Hot Dog on a Stick is operated by Global Franchise Group, LLC. To find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, visit www.hotdogonastick.com, or engage with Hot Dog on a Stick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers.

