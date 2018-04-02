Hot Dog on a Stick™ to Treat Customers to One Free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog on Tax Day (Tuesday, April 17)

ATLANTA, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Doing taxes not your idea of a doggone good time? Hot Dog on a Stick agrees! Which is why, on Tax Day, Tuesday April 17, Hot Dog on a Stick is giving all customers one free* Original Turkey or Veggie Dog. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.
"Taxes aren't much fun, but at Hot Dog on a Stick, Tax Day will be delicious with a free Original Turkey or Veggie dog for all!" said Jeremy Roy, Vice President of Hot Dog on a Stick. "While we can't help you with your taxes, we are certain that a free Hot Dog on a Stick enjoyed with our fresh hand-stomped lemonade will certainly 'Stick a Smile on Your Face.'"
An American Icon since 1946, Hot Dog on a Stick began as a small beachfront store in Santa Monica and now has locations across the U.S. and internationally in Korea. Hot Dog on a Stick is operated by Global Franchise Group, LLC. To find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, visit www.hotdogonastick.com, or engage with Hot Dog on a Stick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
*Valid at participating Hot Dog on a Stick locations only. Offer is valid for one free Original Turkey or Veggie Hot Dog on a Stick per customer.
About Hot Dog on a Stick™ - www.hotdogonastick.com
Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has close to 80 locations in the U.S. and internationally including Korea. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising opportunities, visit www.hotdogonastickfranchise.com.
