Hot Dog on a Stick™ to Treat Customers to One Free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog on Tax Day (Tuesday, April 17)

"Taxes aren't much fun, but at Hot Dog on a Stick, Tax Day will be delicious with a free Original Turkey or Veggie dog for all!" said Jeremy Roy, Vice President of Hot Dog on a Stick. "While we can't help you with your taxes, we are certain that a free Hot Dog on a Stick enjoyed with our fresh hand-stomped lemonade will certainly 'Stick a Smile on Your Face.'"

An American Icon since 1946, Hot Dog on a Stick began as a small beachfront store in Santa Monica and now has locations across the U.S. and internationally in Korea. Hot Dog on a Stick is operated by Global Franchise Group, LLC. To find a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, visit www.hotdogonastick.com, or engage with Hot Dog on a Stick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Valid at participating Hot Dog on a Stick locations only. Offer is valid for one free Original Turkey or Veggie Hot Dog on a Stick per customer.

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has close to 80 locations in the U.S. and internationally including Korea. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For franchising opportunities, visit www.hotdogonastickfranchise.com .

