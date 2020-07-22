Hot Dogs Here! Ball Park® Brand Asks Fans to Help Support Baseball Stadium Vendors with #FrankItForward Initiative

Starting today, fans can participate in one of two ways on Twitter with #FrankItForward : post a video or photo of a favorite baseball memory using #FrankItForward , or simply re-tweet the brand's announcement of the program. In addition to Ball Park brand's initial commitment of $100,000, for each tweet or re-tweet using #FrankItForward , the brand will donate an additional dollar to baseball stadium vendors for the first 50,000 eligible tweets through September 7, 2020.*

"While summer's favorite past-time is different this year, people's passion for the game, the food, and those who make it special, like baseball stadium vendors, remains," said Jennifer Dahlgren, senior director of marketing for the Ball Park brand. "The #FrankItForward initiative helps us continue to celebrate the season by giving back and invites Ball Park hot dog and baseball fans everywhere to spread some kindness this summer."

All funds contributed by Ball Park brand will be distributed through Major League Baseball Charities.

"We are thankful to MLB's social responsibility team for their support in helping these well-deserving stadium vendors get a little something extra this season," said Dahlgren. "Knowing we all can come together and step up to the plate during times when it matters most makes this program even more special."

*No purchase necessary to participate. One hashtag usage is the monetary donation equivalent of $1.00 (USD). Hashtag usage can increase the donation up to $50,000. Program runs now through September 7, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. or 50,000 eligible tweets, whichever comes first. Click here for full program disclaimer.

About Ball Park® Brand

The Ball Park brand was launched in 1957 in response to a request for a hot dog from the owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team and today, is an official partner of the Detroit Tigers. The Ball Park frank was such a success, it was expanded nationally. Ball Park products can be found in supermarkets, convenience stores and a variety of sports venues.

