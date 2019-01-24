Hot Import Nights And FlexiShield Announce Plans For Global Expansion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Import Nights (HIN) takes on FlexiShield as a major sponsor for the 2019 Hot Import Nights Global Tour. This partnership will focus on creative global branding and digital content while tying in exotic and high-end automotive influencers and new age marketing campaigns.

"FlexiShield's enthusiasm and passion for the automotive aftermarket industry matches our own, making this an ideal partnership," said Kathryn Miclat, HIN Director of Partnerships. "FlexiShield's premium top-line products are the only paint protection film that we trust with our own vehicles and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HIN family!"

"FlexiShield's high standard of quality and integrity are the pillars of what makes our company the #1 choice for the meticulous and proud auto enthusiast. So naturally, Hot Import Nights was the perfect choice for us to begin a global partnership," said Aaron Miller, FlexiShield Business Development Manager. "FlexiShield is eager to begin an exciting new venture in 2019 with Hot Import Nights!"

FlexiShield will showcase The FlexiShield Alley at select HIN events with top race builds, exotics, and unique modified vehicles with one participant to be selected for the FlexiShield booth at SEMA. This partnership will also tie in dealer incentive programs and the Hottest Exotic category. Long term plans include International expansion across Asia and Europe, in regions such as China and Dubai.

