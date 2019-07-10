Hot In July: What's Selling On Mercari

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercari, The Selling App, wants Americans to check their closets and garages for items that historically sell well in July. Top sellers for women this month include handbags, shoes, athletic apparel, wallets and jewelry. Mercari shoppers also are looking to buy formal wear for kids (really!) as well as laptop computers, Funko collectibles and men's accessories.

Mercari recently completed a study showing American households have more than 5.3 billion items that are no longer used. Americans collectively estimate the value of these items at $93 billion. Most are unaware it takes only about three minutes, on average, to list an item with the Mercari app.

Smart sellers on Mercari are listing these items right now:

1. Women's Handbags

Handbags are always top sellers on Mercari. Premium name-brands like Michael Kors, Coach, and Dooney & Bourke are consistently strong performers. And since Henri Bendel shut its doors after the holiday season of 2018, searches for the brand spiked, too. Women are still looking for bags from the accessories company that they can no longer find in-store. If you have a handbag you haven't worn in months (or years!), now's a great time to free up some room in your closet and sell that purse to a buyer who will get more use out of it.

Loungefly bags and accessories will be strong again this month. If you're not familiar with the brand, Loungefly is the go-to for people who like to sport well-made, grown up accessories while also repping their favorite fandoms. With movies like Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and The Lion King released this summer and the new season of Stranger Things just launched on Netflix, there's bound to be lots of exciting new drops from Loungefly. Fans who aren't able to shop the drops at special locations will be turning to Mercari to find exclusive merchandise.

2. Women's Shoes

Shoppers will be looking for easy to slip-on shoes for summer, like Vans sneakers or Birkenstock sandals. For a more elevated look, Tory Burch sandals, slides, and flats will be top sellers, too.

3. Women's Athletic Apparel

Summer means workout season, and people will be shopping to update their gym gear. Athletic leggings are a must-have both inside and out of the gym. Just like last month, people are searching for leggings from all of their favorite brands—particularly lululemon athletica, Gymshark, Nike, Adidas, and Bombshell Sportswear.

Additionally, shoppers are simply looking to buy from their favorite activewear brands at prices below retail, which can be steep. If you have pieces from alphalete, FLEO, Under Armour, or any of the brands we mentioned above, start your listing!

4. Formal Wear for Kids

Wedding season is in full swing. And if you've ever dressed your own kids for a formal occasion like a wedding, you'll know that tiny suit or that precious little dress gets worn once and then they've outgrown it. So don't let that stuff just take up space in your closets or garage. List it—and give another parent a hand in dressing their tots for the big day.

For boys, lots of people are also looking for shoes in the 2T-5T size range from brands like Adidas, Vans, Converse, and Nike. Buyers are also looking for vineyard vines shirts and Tommy Hilfiger jackets for boys 4 and up. For girls, buyers are looking for brands like Baby Gap, ZARA Kids, Matilda Jane, and Janie and Jack. Brands like Carters and Boden are popping for both boys and girls.

Accessories make for easy wardrobe updates in summer and fall. As summer vacations wind down and people get back into the swing of things, buyers will be looking to spice up their looks for fall. Get ready to list these items.

5. Men's Accessories

Men's accessories will be big for July and August, with shoppers looking for a wide array of products to add to their wardrobes. Let's break it down.

First, shoppers will be keeping it classic with G-shock watches and Tumi wallets, briefcases and messenger bags.

Men will also be shopping for athletic-inspired sunglasses from brands like Oakley and Ray-Ban.

Finally, Polo Sport is seeing a surge in popularity that will hold through the remainder of the summer. It's all about 90s fashion, and buyers are searching for hats and bags with cool retro flair.

6. Women's Wallets

Women are looking to up their wallet game without breaking the bank. Buyers are looking for all of their favorite brands—Michael Kors, Kate Spade, and Coach. Traditional fold-over wallets and wristlets are always top picks for on-the-go gals.

7. Women's Jewelry

Ladies will also be shopping for jewelry to amp up their summer and fall outfits. Here are the top brands and styles: Kendra Scott earrings and pendants, James Avery rings and charm necklaces, PANDORA rings, charms, and bracelets, and David Yurman rings and classic cable bracelets.

8. Computers & Laptops

With new laptops beginning to be released for back-to-school season, buyers will be looking to upgrade their tech for newer models. While laptops are consistently a great thing to list, this is the time of the year where laptop sales will really take off. Top brands for laptops include Apple MacBook, Google Chromebook/ Pixelbook, and HP Netbooks.

Microsoft SurfacePro tablets are also climbing in popularity, along with accessories like wireless keyboards and wireless mouses that allow people on the go to optimize their tablets for work and school.

9. Funko

Funko collectibles continue to be popular on Mercari. Driven by frequent new releases, exclusive drops, and strong fan loyalties and collector bases, sales of Funko figurines won't be slowing down anytime soon. To keep an eye on the latest releases, check out this list. And (just like those Loungefly backpacks) don't forget to keep your eyes peeled for Funko products released in time for upcoming summer movies like The Lion King.

About Mercari

Mercari is the selling app. We make it super easy to sell (or buy) almost anything. We all have things we don't use, never used or simply outgrew. But that stuff still has value. Mercari gives you the power to simply sell it, ship it, and earn some cash for it. Fashion to toys. Sporting goods to electronics. All the brands you know and love.

Our mission is simple: to make selling easier than buying. And with more than 45 million downloads in the U.S. and 150,000 new listings every day, we're just getting started.

