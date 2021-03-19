Hot Match-3 Zombie Game, Puzzles & Survival, Hits Ten Million Downloads

Puzzles & Survival tweaked traditional match-3 gameplay and reinvented itself among other strategy titles. In the game, players take on the role of a commander of a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where players must try to govern a sanctuary against hordes of zombies. Players must collect resources to develop their sanctuary and recruit wandering heroes to help the community survive. Match-3 gameplay is used as the game's main combat mechanic. Players solve match-3 puzzles to perform different attack combos against waves of enemies and have to make use of each heroes' unique skill set to create specific battle strategies. Puzzles & Survival's match-3 combat mechanics and base management system allow for exciting gameplay that users will definitely enjoy.

37Games' Puzzles & Survival is a novel attempt at innovating match-3 game titles that have flooded the mobile gaming market. Having the game set in a zombie-infested wasteland is quite the opposite of the casual vibe that most match-3 games seek to emulate. But it's worth noting that the post-apocalyptic theme of zombies has always been a popular trope in entertainment media and will be well-received and recognized by players.

Puzzles & Survival is an example that shows that there are many possibilities in combining different types of gameplay to reinvent classic gaming genres. Puzzles & Survival and 37Games will continue to do well in the market in the foreseeable future because of its fresh and engaging approach to mobile gaming.

Game Link: https://pse.is/39b8aa

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

SOURCE 37Games

