Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 14.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The hot melt adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.57% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Global hot melt adhesives market is expected to witness absolute growth of 39% during 2020 to 2026. The paper and packaging segment in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. The consumer product market is expected to exhibit a significant growth of the assembly segment. The assembly segment is expected to reach USD 2,980.63 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% between 2020 and 2026. The market for pellets is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66%, with an incremental revenue of USD 2,246.97 million between 2020 and 2026. The industrial end-user segment of the hot melt adhesives market is expected to witness an incremental revenue of USD 3,421.55 million and absolute growth of 39% between 2020 and 2026. Glue guns are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The demand for glue guns is witnessing a steady recovery in the short term amid COVID-19 and is likely to witness high growth in the long run. The hot melt adhesives market in Europe has the largest market for hot melt adhesives. The market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 36% during the forecast period, at an incremental growth of USD 1,296.70 million .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by raw material, product form, applications, end-user, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Hot Melt Adhesive Market – Segmentation

The ongoing trend of eco-friendly products is likely to create more opportunities for bio-based hot-melt adhesives in the upcoming years. Players are continuously focusing on introducing environment-friendly products in the global hot melt adhesives market. EVA hot melt adhesives are flexible and compatible with various other polymers and additives which makes the procedure easy.

Hot melt adhesives also come in pellet form are made up of chemical compounds that help in quick adhesion on permeable and impermeable surfaces. These hot melt adhesives in pellets is available in form of slugs, sachets, firm, powder, and tablets. It is most suitable for application in the manufacturing process where rapid melting is required.

The demand for consumer flexible packaging is high in the food and beverage, healthcare, and pet food segments. The demand for industrial packaging is expected to increase in the pharmaceutical industry due to the robust demand for drugs and PPE manufacturing.

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Raw Materials

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Amorphous Ploy-Alpha Olefin

Metallocene Polyolefin

Others

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Product Form

Pellets

Pillows

Sticks

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Application

Paper & Packaging

Assembly

Woodworking

Nonwoven & Disposable

Footwear

Book Binding

Others

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by End-User

Residential

Industrial

Packaging



Construction



Automotive



Furniture



Electric & Electronics



Healthcare



Others

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Hot Melt Adhesive Market – Dynamics

Bio-based adhesives are gaining high attraction with the rise in the need for sustainable products. Bio-based hot melts contain around 60% renewable, naturally obtained resin content. These bio-based hot melt adhesives are economical and offer high penetration into fibers of cartons and other materials to build a strong bond. Thus, various vendors are initiating to offer such bio-based adhesives. For instance, in 2019, Jowat launched a new Jowatherm GROW product range, which includes bio-based hot melts for eco-friendly packaging. The product contains high renewable raw material. Most bio-based packaging adhesives are hot melt adhesives, and these are significantly greener than their conventional alternatives. These bio-based adhesives are used for tray forming, top & bottom case sealing, carton sealing, and wraparound carton sealing.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Booming Packaging and Nonwoven Applications

Increased Demand for Polyurethane-Based Hot Melt Adhesives

Increased Use of Hot Melt Adhesives in DIY Activities

Use of Hot Melt Adhesives in Automobile Industry

Hot Melt Adhesive Market – Geography

In North America, the demand for adhesives mostly comes from the packaging industry and is likely to continue as a key driving factor for the adhesive market. The hot melt packaging market in North America is expected to witness moderate growth and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 39% between 2020 and 2026, with an incremental growth of $870.85 million. The YoY increase in 2019 over 2018 is significantly higher on account of the rising food consumption and growth of the retail sector. The US will be the highest revenue generator in the region during the forecast period. The North American economy has performed well over the years, thereby increasing the per capita consumer spends. The packaging market in North America is at a mature stage and provides constant demand for hot melt adhesives. The demand for residential hot melt is witness high traction in recent years in comparison with other regions.

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Major Vendors

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Other Prominent Vendors

AdTech

Astra Chemtech

Beardow Adams

Bond Tech Industries

Caswell Adhesives

Dow

Franklin International

Grupodesa

IFS Industries

Infinity Bond

Jowat

Kleiberit adhesives

Master Bond

Meridian Adhesive Group

Nan Pao

Power Adhesives

Sun Pack

Surebonder

Technical Adhesives

Tex Year Industries

