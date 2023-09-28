Hot Melt Adhesives Market to grow by USD 4.39 billion from 2022 to 2027 | the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like 3M Co., Arkema Group and Double Fish, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow by USD 4.39 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%. The hot melt adhesives market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hot melt adhesives market are 3M Co., Arkema Group, Double Fish, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dycon Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corp., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Heigl Adhesives, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, IFS Industries Inc., Jowat SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Meridian Adhesives Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., S.W. ADHESIVE CO. LTD., SABA Dinxperlo BV, Sika AG, SpecialChem S.A., and Texyear Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Numerous thriving manufacturing industries, encompassing packaging, automotive, electronics, textiles, and consumer goods are present in the region. All these industries heavily rely on hot melt adhesives for diverse bonding applications, fueling the overall demand. Furthermore, the regional automotive industry has also witnessed significant expansion, with countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India being major hubs for auto production. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the regional hot melt adhesives market during the forecast period. Download a Free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- High application in sanitary materials

High application in sanitary materials Key Trend - Growing demand in the express delivery industry

- Growing demand in the express delivery industry Major Challenges - The volatility in raw material prices

Market Segmentation

By Product, the ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like the excellent adhesive properties and relatively low melting point make ethylene-vinyl Acetate hold the largest share of the global hot melt adhesive market. Furthermore, EVA adhesives provide good bonding strength and flexibility, making them ideal for applications where the bonding material is subject to movement or stress. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the EVA segment of the hot melt adhesives market during the forecast period.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

