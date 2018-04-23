Hot-Melt Adhesives Market to Witness Swift Growth Based on Rise in Industrialization Globally: Radiant Insights, Inc.

The factors that are playing a significant role in raising the share of the market entail rise in the industrialization, augmenting demand from a wide range of applications like nonwoven hygiene products, consumer DIY and packaging solutions, constant innovations, rise in the research and development.

Hot-Melt Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of application as Furniture & Woodwork, Bookbinding, Packaging Solutions, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, and others.

Hot-Melt Adhesives Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan, India, and China.

Among all the geographical regions, North America is currently deemed as the leader of the market and it is anticipated that the region will continue its domination until the next few years.

Access 120 page research report with TOC on "Hot-Melt Adhesives Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-hot-melt-adhesives-market-research-report-2016

Among all the geographical regions, North America is lately dominating the market and it is estimated that the region will witness a huge upsurge in the forthcoming years, the reason being rise in the industrialization, urbanization, mounting demands from various sectors, augmented adoptions, increasing awareness among the masses regarding the efficiency of the product, and presence of leading companies in the region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Europe are also coming up as one of the promising regions in the upcoming years owing to rise in the market growth opportunities.

The key players operating in the Hot-Melt Adhesives Market are recognized as H.B. Fuller, Beardow & Adams Limited, Sika AG, 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Corning, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, and Jowat SE.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Hot-Melt Adhesives

Revenue, means the sales value of Hot-Melt Adhesives

This report studies Hot-Melt Adhesives in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

3M Company

Company Adhesive Films Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Denison Group

Basf Se

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Bemis

Bostik Sa

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

H. B . Fuller

. Fuller Henkel Ag & Company, Kgaa

& Company, Kgaa Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

List of Additional Companies

Master Bond Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Pidilite Industries Limited

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Sika Ag

Solvay Group

Dow Chemical Company

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Hot-Melt Adhesives in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Type I

Type II

Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Hot-Melt Adhesives in each application, can be divided into

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.