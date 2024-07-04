Hot-Melt Adhesives Market worth $10.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



The marketing factor of technological inventions in chemical engineering and specifically in creating a new generation of adhesives with greater heat and wearing resistance, and easier to apply, is fuelling its growth. These developments help in improving the properties of hot-melt adhesives, this makes them useful in special calls for in different industries. Due to increased awareness of the effects of its products and the environmental returns of products many manufactures are shifting towards a green adhesive product.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hot-Melt Adhesives Market"

290 – Tables

59 – Figures

276 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1088

The major driver for the hot-melt adhesives market is catering to wide range of high growth applications.

Hot-melt adhesives are extensively utilized in various applications, including packaging solutions, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture and woodworking, bookbinding, and more, due to their low volatile organic compounds (VOC) content, strong adhesion, excellent heat resistance, and rapid drying. The significant growth in these application segments has fueled the expansion of the hot-melt adhesives market. The rising demand for high-performance adhesives across diverse applications also drives the hot-melt adhesives market, leading to the development of products with enhanced properties like transparency and being odorless.

Hot-melt adhesives hold a substantial share of the adhesives market due to their benefits over water-based and solvent-based adhesives, including higher production speed, environmental friendliness, reduced floor space requirements, and cost-effectiveness.

Packaging is the largest application for hot-melt adhesives, accounting for about one-third of the total market. The primary packaging uses include corrugated cases and paperboard carton sealing. The demand for hot-melt adhesives is also rapidly increasing in other sectors, such as textiles, footwear, automotive, consumer goods, and product assembly, especially in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and South America. Additionally, global manufacturers are creating customized hot-melt adhesives, opening new growth opportunities in untapped areas like road marking and graphics.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) resin type segment is expected to hold largest share of the hot-melt adhesives market during the forecasted period.

EVA is the leading resin type in the hot-melt adhesives market by both value and volume during the forecast period. This dominance is due to the extensive use of EVAs in producing hot-melt adhesives for various applications, including baby diapers and feminine sanitary products. EVA's cost-effectiveness compared to other types is also driving its increased demand for hot-melt adhesives manufacturing. Meanwhile, PU is the fastest-growing segment, driven by its rising use in nonwoven hygiene products, particularly in emerging markets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1088

Packaging solutions application segment accounted largest share of the global hot-melt adhesives market during forecasted period.

Packaging solutions constituted the largest application segment in the hot-melt adhesives market, driven by the rising use of hot-melt adhesives in various packaging types, including bulk, industrial, commercial, and specialty packaging. Hot-melt adhesives are utilized in various packaging applications, including carton boxes, envelopes, carton closures, cups, flexible packaging, specialty packaging, bags, and processed food products. Paperboard cases and cartons are used to package goods for diverse needs, such as transporting and storing agricultural and poultry products, biscuits, chocolates, pharmaceutical items, and industrial products.

Asia Pacific region likely to account the largest share of the global hot-melt adhesives market during forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for hot-melt adhesives due to its robust manufacturing sector, particularly in industries such as packaging, automotive, textiles, and electronics. The region's significant economic growth and industrialization drive the demand for efficient and cost-effective adhesive solutions. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce sector and increasing infrastructure development further contribute to the high demand for hot-melt adhesives in the region.

Henkel AG & CO. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Jowat SE (Germany), 3M (US), Arkema (France). The companies are majorly following product launches, acquisition, expansion as the strategy to grow and expand the market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

REACTIVE HOT-MELT ADHESIVES MARKET - GLOBAL FORECASTS TO 2028

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hot-melt-adhesives-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hot-melt-adhesives.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets