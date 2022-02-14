Hot Melt Equipment Market to Reach $2.8 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hot Melt Equipment Market by Product Type (Glue Gun and Bench Top), Glue Material (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Ethylene-vinyl Acetate and Other) and End User (Electronics, Food & Beverages, Medical, Automotive and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global hot melt equipment industry generated $1.4 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Growth in e-commerce industry and low manufacturing cost of adhesive material drive the growth of the global hot melt equipment market. However, low melting point of adhesives hinders the market growth. On the other hand, rise in regulations for adoption of environment friendly products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hot melt equipment market.

The pandemic had halted the production facilities and disrupted the supply chain, owing to the implementation of lockdown. This led to decline in manufacturing activities and demand for hot melt equipment in the market.

However, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to re-initiation of hot melt equipment companies at their full-scale capacities.

The bench top segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the bench top segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global hot melt equipment market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its capability for automation in assembly lines. Moreover, the glue guns segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its portability which help to access it in any desired location.

The food & beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hot melt equipment market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to large scale usage of hot melt packaging of cans and packets of food and drinks. However, the automotive segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in application of hot melt for assembly of interior of cars.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hot melt equipment market, due to high manufacturing of electrical and electronic equipment in China. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization of its developing countries.

Leading Market Players

Banseok Precision Industry Co.Ltd.

Glue Machinery Corporation

Graco Inc.

Henkel AG & Co.

KGaA, ITW Dynatec

Nordson Corporation

Robatech AG

Twin Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Valco Cincinnati Inc.

