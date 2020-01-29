Hot New Nightclub Vanity San Francisco Announces Upcoming Appearances by Lil' Jon and Brody Jenner

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip hop icon Lil' Jon and reality star Brody Jenner will be joining the party at Vanity San Francisco, with upcoming appearances scheduled for February 29th and March 27th, respectively.

Just a few short weeks after making its debut on the San Francisco nightlife scene, nightclub Vanity San Francisco has everyone buzzing with an impressive list of upcoming guest appearances. The venue just released its full line-up for February, as well as an exclusive sneak peek of March's special guests, and online reservations are already filling up at a rapid pace.

Scheduled for February 29th is hip hop superstar Lil' Jon, a multi-platinum rap artist, DJ, songwriter, and producer known for chart-topping hits like "Get Low," "Goodies," and "Yeah!" His collaborative efforts have featured world-famous names such as Pitbull and DJ Snake, and Lil' Jon has been honored with a Grammy Award, American Music Awards, and several others. His Saturday night appearance at Vanity San Francisco is expected to draw sell-out crowds, giving nightclub guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to party alongside an American music icon.

Brody Jenner, famous for his long-running role on MTV's reality show hit, The Hills, is another of Vanity San Francisco's upcoming celebrity guests. In addition to his recurring role on The Hills, Jenner has also made appearances on The Princes of Malibu, Bromance, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside stepsisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian. Vanity San Francisco has announced that the venue will be welcoming Jenner and guest Devin Lucien, former New England Patriots' wide receiver, on Friday, March 27th.

Other highly-anticipated guests planned for the month of February include talent line up 2/1 – DJ Lezlee w/ DJ Method, 2/7 - DJ Quiz (Official DJ for G-Eazy) w/ DJ Double B, 2/8 - Joe Maz w/ DJ Dilly, 2/14 - DJ Sourmilk w/ DJ Patrix, 2/15 - JustinCredible w/ DJ Oddeo, 2/21 - DJ Scene w/ Playboi, 2/22 - DJ Angie Vee + DJ Bella Fiasco w/ DJ Hvff, 2/28 - DJ Skratchy w/ DarkerDaze. 2/29 - Lil Jon w/ DJ Oddeo

All of Vanity San Francisco's signature amenities, such as open bar and VIP bottle service, will be available at all upcoming guest appearances.

Even though Vanity San Francisco only very recently opened its doors, the venue has already earned a coveted spot among the best nightclubs in San Francisco. VIP table reservations are available online and more details about Vanity San Francisco's upcoming special guests can be found at https://vanitysf.com/ .

About Vanity San Francisco: Vanity San Francisco is a recently-debuted arrival to the Bay Area's nightlife scene, promising a nightclub venue unlike any other. The unique space invites guests to "misplace their inhibitions" and enjoy a next-level nightlife experience. Complete with two separate levels outfitted with bottle service tables, a first-class sound and lighting system, and an array of luxury amenities, Vanity San Francisco is designed to exceed guests' every expectation. Guests can join the party and see an impressive variety of featured performers at Vanity San Francisco every Friday and Saturday night.

For more information about Vanity San Francisco and upcoming performers and guests, please contact Axel Sang at 233275@email4pr.com or 415-726-7257.

