Hot New Waffle Concept to Open in Castle Rock, CO

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As seen on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Press Waffle Co. brings its family-owned restaurant to The Promenade at Castle Rock with local partners Brian and Jodi Gassmann.

The new location is set to open late Spring of 2022. "We are so excited to bring this concept to Castle Rock," says Brian Gassmann, Co-Owner of the location. "Castle Rock foodies will love the Insta-worthy waffle creations, and we look forward to showing our friends and neighbors a new way to waffle!" says Gassmann.

Gassmann Family - Press Waffle Co. Press Waffle Co. - Authentic Belgian Waffles

Press specializes in fully customizable authentic Belgian waffles, in both sweet and savory varieties. Customers can build their own waffle from a selection of toppings or can order one of the favorite combinations like "The House" with fresh strawberries, Nutella, cookie butter, and whipped cream or the bestselling Chicken and Waffles with crispy deep-fried tenders, bacon crumble, and maple syrup.

The Castle Rock location will also feature local beer and wine, mimosa bar, a full espresso bar, gourmet milkshakes, and of course all of the favorite waffle creations Press Waffle Co. fans have come to love.

Located at 4991 Factory Shops Blvd between Mad Greens and Smashburger, the shop expects to have extended hours open for breakfast through dessert. "Most people don't realize how amazing these waffles are for dessert," says Co-Owner Jodi Gassmann. "We are excited to serve early morning commuters and night owls the same great waffles we have fallen in love with!" says Gassmann.

Although the new location marks the 8th shop for Press Waffle Co., it is the first shop for local owners Brian and Jodi Gassmann who have partnered with the company to bring the concept to their hometown. "We've been looking for a special opportunity in Castle Rock, and the combination of a great location along with a great product is something we are very much looking forward to bringing to Castle Rock," says Jodi Gassmann.

"Brian and Jodi are fantastic partners, and this is a family business for them just like it is for us." said Press Co-Founder Bryan Lewis. "When the opportunity to partner with them arose, it was exactly what we had been looking for to expand into the Colorado market."

The new shop is Press' fifth franchised location and 8th overall. With recent openings in St. Louis and Little Rock, Press Waffle Co. is well on its way to teaching America "A New Way to Waffle™."

Web: www.presswaffleco.com

Contact: Bryan Lewis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 214.663.6731

SOURCE Press Waffle Co.