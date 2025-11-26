Hot Off the Presses! ez1099 2025 is Here to Give Tax Professionals a Head Start on the 2026 Tax Season

Cut out the middle-man with new in-house 2025 ez1099 software to tackle the upcoming tax season with ease and confidence!

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and tax professionals can get a jump on the 2026 tax season with the new ez1099 tax form preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com . The latest version has been updated to seamlessly print bulk 1099 forms in-house, saving time and reducing reliance on third-party services.

"Tax preparers and accountants now have an intuitive, easy-to-navigate solution to print bulk 1099 forms with the newly released 2025 ez1099," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Affordable, Flexible Options

Basic version: $79.00 per installation for print-and-mail capability

per installation for print-and-mail capability Advanced version: $139.00 per installation with bulk printing, data import, PDF creation, and electronic filing

per installation with bulk printing, data import, PDF creation, and electronic filing Network version: $199.00 for two installations, enabling seamless data sharing between computers or offices.

Comprehensive IRS Form Support In addition to 1099-NEC forms, ez1099 helps clients compile, print, and e-file a wide range of IRS forms including W2G, 1099-OID, 1097-BTC, 1098 series, 5498 series, 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096, 1098-F, and more, giving tax professionals a complete in-house solution. New Form Added for 2025- 1099-DA (Form 1099-DA: Digital Asset Proceeds from Broker Transactions) It's designed to report the sale, exchange, or other disposition of digital assets by a broker on behalf of a customer.

Early preparation ensures smoother processing and fewer IRS filing errors. With ez1099's step-by-step interface, no cost customer support, and time-saving automation, small businesses and accountants can now focus on accuracy and efficiency well before the January deadlines.

See list of upcoming deadlines for tax forms here

Efilers use the link here to setup and efile with a TCC code

Key Highlights in ez1099 2025

Print recipient copies on blank paper

Bulk printing for faster processing

Quick data import from CSV files

Save and reuse form data for future filings

Roll previous year data into current year at no additional cost

Support for unlimited accounts and recipients at no extra charge

Go green with PDF conversion and e-file options

Live and no cost customer support (No AI)

Process correction forms quickly and easily at no additional cost

System Compatibility ez1099 runs on Windows 11, 10, 8, and Mac (via Bootcamp), ensuring broad accessibility for small businesses and accounting professionals.

Start The Risk-Free Trial Today!

Starting at just $79 for the basic version, Halfpricesoft.com invites customers to begin a 30-day, no-obligation test drive of ez1099 at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp .

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll solutions, employee attendance tracking, accounting software, in-house check printing, W2 and 1099 software, 1095 ACA form software, and ezACH direct deposit solutions. Trusted by thousands of customers for over two decades, Halfpricesoft.com helps business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management, while providing exceptional customer support.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com