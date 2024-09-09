HOT OFF THE RUNWAY: BAILEYS MINIS ORIGINAL IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR MAKES ITS NEW YORK FASHION WEEK DEBUT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 3.1 PHILLIP LIM WITH THE MOST INDULGENT ACCESSORY

The limited-edition 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote blends the sweet indulgence of Original Irish Cream Liqueur with the joyful origins of the fashion label

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All dressed up with somewhere to go? While New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is taking a front row seat, you can complete every outfit with this season's hottest (and most delicious) accessory – the Baileys Minis Original Irish Cream Liqueur. It is the perfectly petite, on-the-go treat for whatever the night's stylish adventures hold and we're making it easier than ever to take your favorite indulgence along. Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur partnered with 3.1 Phillip Lim to design a limited-edition bag that allows you to 'Share the Pleasure' with those closest to you, which made its debut appearance at the fashion label's spring runway show last night. The 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote is custom made to fit three Baileys Minis so you can make every night out even sweeter with your partner in treating.

Enjoying Baileys in a cocktail or a treat is one of life's greatest pleasures and sharing that moment with those closest to you makes every experience even sweeter. The 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote celebrates the joys of sharing the pleasure,so you and a friend can strut the streets and treat in style. This exclusive drop is the only item from 3.1 Phillip Lim that can be purchased immediately off the runway as a limited-edition collectible.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of 3.1 Phillip Lim, I am thrilled to partner with Baileys on something that we've never done before," says Phillip Lim, Creative Director and Co-Founder, 3.1 Phillip Lim. "Joy is our purpose with this season's Spring runway show, this anniversary moment and a common thread of our long history with Baileys. This limited-edition Market Tote signifies my desire to bring people together to connect, experience joy and share in life's beautiful pleasures. We're excited to give our global community a chance to carry this intention with them every day, and just have fun with it!"

The 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote features a leather fringe detail that evokes feelings of dancing and a night open to endless possibilities. Adorned in pebbled leather that matches the creamy beige palette of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, the black dome stud details on the fringe seamlessly takes the occasion from day to night. Custom interior pockets perfectly fit three Baileys Minis (100ml each) that allow you to share the sweet and creamy taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur with a close friend. Hot off the runway, the 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote is the only piece from the Spring collection that is now available to purchase at www.31PhillipLim.com for $450, as a limited-edition collectible.

With an extremely limited quantity available, Baileys and 3.1 Phillip Lim are giving style mavens an exclusive opportunity to win the ultimate fashion drip. One lucky grand prize winner will be treated to a complimentary trip to New York City, the fashion capital of the U.S., where they can strut their new 3.1 Phillip Lim x Baileys Mini Market Tote as they indulge in a $1,000 shopping spree at the 3.1 Phillip Lim flagship store. Starting today through October 15, adults 21+ can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win. Please visit www.Baileys31PhillipLim.com for full rules and details.

"Baileys and 3.1 Phillip Lim have a mutual appreciation for celebrating life's most joyful moments and we are incredibly excited to offer a unique piece that allows people to share in those moments with us," says Whitney Mullen, Director of Baileys and Liqueurs, DIAGEO North America. "A Baileys cocktail is like an everyday accessory that can be paired, styled and flaunted to add a little indulgence to any experience and now this exclusive tote allows you to bring your favorite treat on-the-go with you."

This one-of-a-kind tote marks Baileys' third piece of Treat Couture, a series of fashion-forward collaborations rooted in the indulgence of fashion, that inspire adults to treat themselves to unique wearable creations. The perfect "it" accessory to any Treat Couture outfit is a deliciously bold Baileys cocktail to complete the look for any occasion. For the seasoned fashionista, the cocktail that matches their vibe is none other than the Baileys Espresso Martini, a bold yet balanced delight with the smooth touch of sweetness. Made with Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, a delicious blend of Irish whiskey and spirits with Irish dairy cream and a touch of rich chocolate and vanilla flavors, this cocktail is perfect to enjoy before an unforgettable night out with friends.

BAILEYS ESPRESSO MARTINI

Recipe makes two cocktails

Ingredients:

3 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

1.5 oz espresso

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

Coffee Beans, to garnish

Method:

Fill shaker with ice

Add all ingredients and shake

Strain into two cocktail glasses

Garnish with coffee beans

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly this season. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

ABOUT 3.1 PHILLIP LIM:

3.1 Phillip Lim is an AAPI fashion brand for change. Born in 2005 from a friendship between founders, Phillip Lim and Wen Zhou, the designer and entrepreneur were pioneers in the contemporary space, challenging the status quo with a shared vision of cool, easy, chic wardrobe essentials for today's global citizen. Now approaching two decades, the brand continues to use its platform to push the intersections of creativity, culture, and community – disrupting paradigms of the fashion industry, 3.1 Phillip Lim redefines the approach of modern fashion with a mission of balancing design, environment, and people.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

