Hot Passion for The Cool Attractions of Snow and Ice

News provided by

China Daily

22 Dec, 2023, 08:27 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China Daily

Young people from around the world gathered at Jilin University in Changchun, Jilin province, on Dec 20, to engage in discussions on the topic "Youth Drive: Empowering Global Promotion for a World-Class Ski Resort". The aim was for Generation Z individuals collectively to relate to the world stories about the province's ice and snow.

Continue Reading
Six of the Gen Z guests gave suggestions on how Changbai Mountains could be transformed into an internationally renowned ski resort.
Six of the Gen Z guests gave suggestions on how Changbai Mountains could be transformed into an internationally renowned ski resort.

Ten guests from Finland, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as more than 200 guests from the university, took part, and representatives of more than 20 media outlets from China and elsewhere were present.

Stephanie Paine from Germany shared her insights and experiences during her time in Jilin. With her Gen Z peers, she explored various locations in the province and took part in activities including skiing at Beidahu Ski Resort and having a drifting tour at the Magic World scenic area of the Changbai Mountain.

The Gen Zers enjoyed a variety of ethnic delights while taking in ice-based entertainment at Changchun Ice and Snow New World. Stephanie told of Jilin's winter appeal, saying it offers skiing opportunities on powder snow accompanied by the warm hospitality of the locals. She told of how every aspect of powder snow brings with it a narrative of ingenuity and aspiration in Jilin's ice and snow tourism.

The Gen Zers at the event were designated Jilin cultural ambassadors. During a roundtable discussion, six of them gave suggestions on how Changbai Mountains could be transformed into an internationally renowned ski resort.

Examining the natural resources and geographical beauty of Jilin, Sergi Drago Gonzalez from Spain emphasized the province's distinctive location at a latitude most favourable for ice and snow. The Changbai Mountains, widely regarded as the preeminent skiing destination in China, are positioned alongside the Rockies in North America and the Alps in Europe as one of the top three skiing havens in the world. The powdery, consistent and soft snow accommodates skiers of all skill levels, underscoring the exceptional natural advantages of Jilin. August Hagen, from Norway, talked of the consistent and accessible nature of Jilin's snow, which is not subject to extreme weather variations and provides reliable options for brief skiing excursions, a distinct advantage in international skiing.

Christoph Rainer Bank, from Germany, lauded Jilin for its skiing assets, complemented by a diverse ice and snow-related activities including culinary delights, hot springs and artistic interpretations of ice and snow.

Anais Carolina Fernandez-Laaksonen from Finland emphasized the distinctive appeal of "ice and snow+" experiences in Jilin that  resonate strongly with student organizations. She suggested using social media platforms to promote Jilin's ice and snow assets.

SOURCE China Daily

Also from this source

Clusters driving Changsha's push for global recognition

Clusters driving Changsha's push for global recognition

A report from China Daily: Leveraging its business-friendly environment, abundant resources and advanced manufacturing clusters, Changsha city in...
Tianjins jugendliche Energie entfacht stadtweiten Aufschwung

Tianjins jugendliche Energie entfacht stadtweiten Aufschwung

Ein Bericht von China Daily: Tianjin, eine Stadt in Nordchina, durchläuft einen dynamischen Wandel, der von ihren lebhaften jungen Menschen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.